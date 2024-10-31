Best protein powders for muscle gain: 10 top choices to build lean muscles and boost performance

Protein is essential for muscle gain as it provides the building blocks, which is necessary for muscle repair and growth. Packed with amino acids, proteins may help to stimulate muscle protein synthesis. Research shows that a higher protein intake can enhance Muscle Protein Synthesis, especially post-exercise. Consuming adequate proteins may help in preserving lean muscle mass during weight loss. It also plays an important role in regulating hormones and enzymes that are vital for energy metabolism. Consuming protein supplements like whey or casein post-exercise can lead to greater increases in lean muscle mass. So, if you are looking for ways to meet your protein requirements, you are at the right place. Check out this list of the best protein supplements for muscle gain and fueling your fitness journey. Discover the top 10 protein powders for muscle gain and boost your performance.(Adobe Stock)

A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition states that consuming around 1.6 to 2.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day optimises muscle growth. Regular intake of protein supplements may provide a convenient source of high-quality protein.

10 best protein powders for muscle gain in India

Explore the best protein supplements and enhance your fitness journey. Be sure to consult your healthcare provider before adding any supplement in your diet.

Avvatar Whey Protein is a premium 2kg blend that combines whey protein isolate and concentrate, delivering 28g of the freshest protein per serving across 57 servings. Packed with naturally occurring BCAAs and essential amino acids, it promotes protein synthesis, speeds up recovery, and supports muscle growth. Enriched with glutamic acid for optimal immune and digestive function, and loaded with natural milk calcium for bone health. Plus, it includes dietary fibre for healthy metabolism. Proudly “Made in India,” our whey protein is processed within 24 hours in a state-of-the-art facility in Manchar, Pune, ensuring top quality and freshness!

Specifications of Avvatar Whey Protein:

Flavour: Malai kulfi

Recommended usage: Post-workout

NUTRABAY Pure Whey Protein Isolate is a premium 100% imported supplement that delivers 26.5g of protein and 6.2g of BCAAs per serving. Unflavored by nature, it allows you to customise the taste to your liking. Free from amino spiking, artificial colours, fillers, added sugars, gluten, and banned substances, this clean whey protein supports muscle mass, enhances recovery, and boosts immunity. It is extracted using the natural cross-filtration method, which helps to retain vital nutrients with minimal processing.

Specifications of Nutrabay Pure Whey Protein Isolate:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Recommended usage: Pre and post-workout

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Protein is the winner of the NutraIngredients Award 2021. This is a testament to quality and innovation in sports nutrition. Rigorously tested and certified by Informed Choice (UK), Labdoor (USA), and Trustified, it guarantees accurate protein content and purity. It features an Enhanced Absorption Formula, which ensures 50% higher protein and 60% superior BCAA absorption. As India’s first clinically tested whey protein, it directly supports muscle-building efficacy. Each scoop provides 25g of protein, 11.75g of EAAs, and 5.51g of BCAAs.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Protein:

Flavour: Rich chocolate

Recommended usage: Post-workout

NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein is a 100% imported Whey Protein Isolate that delivers 28g of protein per 34g serving, essential for gaining lean muscle. This low-carb, sugar-free protein powder supports muscle growth and recovery, making it a favourite among athletes and bodybuilders. NAKPRO ensures superior nutrition with high-quality formulations that prioritise purity and potency. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts and those on keto or low-carb diets, it fits seamlessly into weight loss plans.

Specifications of NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein:

Flavour: Chocolate

Recommended usage: Post-recommended

NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein is a premium 100% imported Whey Protein Isolate that delivers 28g of protein per 29g serving, essential for lean muscle gain. Free from added sugars and trans fats, it supports muscle synthesis and recovery without any junk. Enjoy a variety of refreshing flavours like Banana, Chocolate, and Malai Kulfi, making your protein intake delicious. Cost-effective and ideal for beginners, it offers a worthwhile investment in your fitness journey. As we age, consuming high-quality proteins like NAKPRO Platinum helps maintain optimal muscle health, making it perfect for bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts alike.

Specifications of Nakpro Platinum Whey Protein:

Flavour: Blueberry

Recommended dosage: Post-workout

Bigmuscles Nutrition Nitric Whey Protein is a high-quality supplement that delivers 27g of isolate whey protein per serving, perfect for building and maintaining lean muscle. Enhanced with ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology, it ensures faster absorption for optimal results, making it ideal for those engaged in regular resistance training. The delicious Rich Chocolate flavour makes it a delightful addition to your post-workout routine. This 1kg protein powder is designed to support muscle growth and recovery, helping you achieve your fitness goals efficiently and effectively. Fuel your workouts and enhance your performance with Bigmuscles Nitric Whey Protein!

Specifications of Bigmuscles Nutrition Nitric Whey Protein:

Flavour: Rich chocolate

Recommended usage: Post-workout

MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Protein redefines purity, delivering a potent 24g of protein per scoop sourced from high-quality milk without additives. This unflavored whey offers flexibility in flavouring, allowing you to tailor it to your taste while containing no added sugars. Each 30g serving provides a comprehensive amino acid profile, including 5.2g BCAAs and 11.2g EAAs, promoting optimal protein synthesis for muscle growth and recovery. Enhanced with digestive enzymes Bromelain and Papain, it ensures efficient nutrient absorption. Minimally processed and certified for purity, MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Protein meets stringent global standards.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Protein:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Recommended usage: Post-workout

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey delivers 25g of high-quality protein per serving, making it ideal for building and maintaining muscle alongside regular resistance training. This versatile formula features a premium whey protein isolate blend. Enjoy it anytime—before or after workouts, between meals, or whenever you need an extra protein boost. Enhanced with ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology, it supports muscle mass and accelerates recovery.

Specifications of Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey Protein Powder:

Flavour: Chocolate

Recommended dosage: Post-workout

Muscle Asylum Whey Protein Powder is your ultimate post-workout recovery solution, delivering 24g of 100% whey protein and 5.2g of BCAAs per serving for rapid absorption. With low carbs and no sugar, it supports various diets, including keto and high-protein plans. It is available in eight delicious flavours like Berry Banana and Kesar Pista. It may enhance recovery, strengthen muscles, and fuel performance. This protein powder is made in a GMP-compliant, FSSAI-registered facility to ensure quality and safety.

Specifications of Muscle Asylum Whey Protein Powder:

Flavour: Kesar pista

Recommended usage: Post-workout

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Atom Whey Protein elevates your performance with 27g of high-quality protein per serving, along with 5.7g of BCAAs and 4.8g of glutamine, all while maintaining minimal calories and zero sugar. Its superior bioavailability and high PDCAAS score of 1 ensure optimal muscle growth and recovery. Manufactured in an FSSAI-approved and GMP-certified facility, this 100% vegetarian protein blend of concentrate and isolate undergoes stringent quality checks for authenticity.

Specifications of AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein:

Flavour: Chocolate

Recommended usage: Pre-workout

Top three features of the best protein powders for muscle gains:

Best protein powders for muscle gain Price Protein content Flavour avvatar WHEY PROTEIN 4,689 28 grams Malai kulfi Nutrabay Pure 100% Raw Whey Protein Isolate 2,699 26.5 grams Unflavoured MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein 2,499 25 grams Rich chocolate NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate 2,439 28 grams Chocolate NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate 2,339 28 grams Blueberry Bigmuscles Nutrition Nitric Whey protein 1,999 27 grams Rich chocolate MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Protein Concentrate 1,999 24 grams Unflavoured Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey 1,299 25 grams Chocolate Muscle Asylum Premium Whey Protein 1,180 24 grams Kesar pista AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein 1,879 27 grams Chocolate

