Best mosquito repellent creams: 6 top choices to stay safe and itch-free

Mosquitoes always seem to find their way regardless of how well you are tucked under the covers. Just when you are about to sleep, the incessant buzz starts, followed by inevitable itch and swelling from the bite. The bite can leave a significant impact on your health. From causing dengue to malaria, mosquitoes can put you at the risk of several health issues. But, with mosquito repellent creams, you can keep these insects and their harmful effects away. Made with ingredients like DEET, (N, N-Diethyl-meta-toluamide) picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil and ethyl butyl acetylamino propionate, the best mosquito repellents can keep you protected. We have curated a list of the best mosquito repellents in India that you may try! Explore the top mosquito repellent creams for protection.(Freepik)

6 best mosquito repellent creams

Check out this list of the best mosquito repellent for skin and stay safe:

Mamaearth Natural Mosquito Repellent Gel is a DEET-free, non-greasy solution. It is specially designed to provide long-lasting protection from mosquitoes, keeping your family safe from bites. Made with a powerful blend of citronella, lemongrass, and lavender oil, this gel will not only repel mosquitoes for up to 8 hours but also moisturise your skin. It protects against diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. The brand claims that this Mamaearth Mosquito Repellent for babies can offer an extra layer of protection with 100% natural ingredients, safe for delicate baby skin.

Specifications of Mamaearth Natural Mosquito Repellent Gel:

Item form: Gel

Scent: Eucalyptus, lavender, lemongrass, citronella

Odomos Mosquito Repellent Cream promises to provide up to 12 hours of effective protection against mosquito bites. Unlike other repellents, it uses a unique formula that masks the body odour, making you virtually invisible to mosquitoes. Enriched with almond Oil and vitamin E, this cream may nourish your skin while keeping you safe from mosquito-borne diseases. It is gentle enough for kids, offering a safe and effective solution without the harsh chemicals.

Specifications of Odomos Mosquito Repellent Cream:

Item form: Cream

Scent: Unscented

If you are looking for the best mosquito repellent for babies in India, try Mother Sparsh Natural Insect Repellent and After Bite Turmeric Balm. They are specially formulated to protect your baby from insects while soothing irritated skin. The Natural Insect Repellent contains lemongrass, citronella, and eucalyptus Oil, which may offer natural, DEET-free protection against mosquitoes, ants, and fleas. The After Bite Turmeric Balm claims to provide instant relief from mosquito bites, using turmeric, jaitoon, and sarson to reduce itching and heal the skin. The brand claims that these products are free from harmful chemicals, which makes them gentle and safe for babies’ delicate skin.

Specifications of Mother Sparsh Natural Insect Repellent for Babies:

Item form: Cream

Scent: Plant-based fragrance

Aringel Herbal Mosquito Repellent Cream claims to offer long-lasting, DEET-free protection against mosquitoes. It is an AYUSH-certified, 100% natural formula, which uses a combination of botanical extracts to create a protective shield against mosquito bites, including those carrying dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. The brand claims that this product is dermatologist and paediatrician-certified. The cream is non-sticky, pleasant-smelling, and water-resistant, making it perfect for outdoor activities. With up to 8 hours of protection in a single application, Aringel ensures your family can embrace the outdoors without worrying about mosquito bites.

Specifications of Aringel HerbaL Mosquito Repellent Cream:

Item form: Cream

Scent: Natural

Chicco Anti-Mosquito Gel claims to provide safe and effective mosquito protection for babies. It may guard you against dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. This DEET-free gel promises to offer 12+ hours of protection, ensuring your little one is safe from mosquitoes while enjoying outdoor activities. The brand claims that this gel is dermatologically tested, this gel is made with 100% natural actives, including citronella and lemongrass, which are gentle on sensitive skin.

Specifications of Chicco Anti-Mosquito Gel:

Item form: Gel

Scent: Citronella

Herby Angel Baby Insect Repellent Cream is the perfect solution for keeping your little one safe from mosquitoes, fleas, and ants. Formulated with natural ingredients like citronella, neem, and ushira, this cream can provide three-way protection from insect bites while being gentle on babies sensitive skin. The inclusion of coconut oil may offer intense hydration, leaving skin soft and soothed. The brand claims that this product is free from harmful chemicals, is a non-greasy, quick-absorbing formula and non-sticky.

Specifications of Herby Angel Baby Insect Repellent Cream:

Item form: Cream

Scent: Lemongrass, citronella

How to choose the best mosquito repellent creams?

1. DEET-free formulas: DEET is a common ingredient in many insect repellents but it can cause skin irritation, especially in children. Opt for DEET-free formulas if you have sensitive skin or are looking for a more natural option. Look for creams that use natural oils like citronella, lemongrass, eucalyptus, and lavender.

2. Consider protection duration: When choosing the best mosquito repellent in India, check how long it lasts. Some creams offer 8–12 hours of protection, which is ideal for all-day outdoor activities. Choose a cream with longer-lasting protection.

3. Skin sensitivity and age suitability: For babies and children, always choose a repellent that is specially formulated for sensitive skin. Look for creams that are dermatologically tested and paediatrician-approved.

4. Effectiveness against mosquito-borne diseases: Look for mosquito repellent creams that can protect against diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. Check the active ingredients for scientifically proven mosquito-repelling properties.

5. Moisturising properties: Choose the best mosquito repellent cream that not only repels mosquitoes but also moisturises the skin. Many mosquito repellents contain vitamin E, almond oil, or coconut Oil, which may help to keep your skin hydrated and smooth.

6. Non-greasy and easy application: A non-greasy formula is essential for comfort. The cream should be quick-drying and easy to apply, especially when you are on the go.

7. Allergen-free and eco-friendly: Look for products that are fragrance-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free.

Top three features of the best mosquito repellent creams:

Best mosquito repellent creams Price Quantity Item form Mamaearth Natural Mosquito Repellent Gel, 50ml & Natural Insect Repellent for Babies 311 100 ml Gel Odomos Mosquito Repellent Cream 325 300 grams Cream Mother Sparsh Natural Insect Repellent for Babies 399 100 ml Cream Aringel Herbal Mosquito Repellent cream Mosquitoes 274 500 grams Cream Chicco Anti-Mosquito Gel 195 100 ml Gel Herby Angel Baby Insect Repellent Cream 350 50 grams Gel

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What are the benefits of using mosquito repellent creams? Mosquito repellent creams effectively protect against mosquito bites, reducing the risk of diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. They may also help prevent itching and irritation caused by bites and provide long-lasting protection.

How do I use mosquito repellent cream? Apply the cream generously on exposed skin, avoiding the face and eyes. Reapply every 6-8 hours for continued protection. For children, always follow age-specific instructions and consult a paediatrician if unsure.

Are mosquito repellent creams safe for babies? Yes, choose creams specifically formulated for babies, with natural ingredients and DEET-free formulas. Always perform a patch test before use.

How many hours does a mosquito repellent cream work for? Most mosquito repellent creams can provide a minimum of 6 hours of protection in the daytime.

How much mosquito repellent cream should I use? 10 mg/cm2 to 12 mg/cm2 of mosquito repellent creams are enough to protect against mosquito bites and infectious diseases.

