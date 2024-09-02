Best multivitamins: 10 top choices to boost your health and overall wellness

Busy schedules and dependency on convenience foods have made it easy to miss out on essential nutrients. While nothing can match the benefits of nutrient-rich meals, adding multivitamin supplements to your diet can provide added support and fill nutritional gaps. It can offer an energy boost, support immune function and promote overall well-being. By consuming the best multivitamin supplement in India, you can ensure that you are getting all the needed vitamins and minerals. People with restricted diets and busy lifestyles can choose a high-quality multivitamin supplement to support bone health, reduce stress, and fatigue, improve cognitive function and more. We have compiled a list of the best multivitamin supplements that you may try only after consulting your healthcare provider. Explore the top 10 multivitamin supplements for overall health and wellness.(Adobe Stock)

10 best multivitamin supplements

Check out this list of the best multivitamin supplements for adults:

Are you constantly feeling tired or facing hormonal imbalance? Try the HealthKart HK Vitals Multivitamin Plus Women. Packed with the goodness of hyaluronic acid, veg collagen, vitamin E, biotin, folic acid, iron, vitamin D, calcium and vitamin C, this supplement may help boost immunity and energy. It may also help improve skin glow, and suppleness, reduce hair fall and strengthen bones and joints.

Specifications of HealthKart HK Vitals Multivitamin Plus Women:

Item form: Tablet

Benefits: Bone and joint support

2. Centrum Adult 50+ World's No.1 Multivitamin Supplement

Suitable for 50+ adults, the Centrum World's No.1 Multivitamin Supplement may ensure overall health. Formulated with 23 essential vitamins and minerals, this supplement may support strong joints. It also contains vitamin C, D3, B12 and zinc, which may support immunity to fight off infections.

Specifications of Centrum Adult 50+ World's No.1 Multivitamin Supplement:

Item form: Tablet

Benefits: Heart health, immune support, bone health, joint health

3. Carbamide Forte Multivitamin for Women

The best multivitamin supplement for women can improve your health. Carbamide Forte Multivitamin for Women contains super antioxidants, vigour and a vitality blend that can boost your system, nourish, energise and fuel female vitality at the cellular level. It contains a pre and probiotic blend for added gut benefits. The brand claims that this product is free from chemicals, allergens, parabens, and contaminants and is non-GMO.

Specifications of Carbamide Forte Multivitamin for Women:

Item form: tablet

Benefits: Promote digestive health

Swisse Women's Multivitamin Supplement contains 36 essential nutrients, including vitamins B6, B12, C and E. This multivitamin supplement may help support your brain, skin, hair, nails, energy and overall health. Regular intake of this supplement may support bone and joint health, boost immunity, and reduce stress and mental fatigue. The brand claims that this product is free from gluten, lactose and artificial colour.

Specifications of Swisse Women's Multivitamin Supplement:

Item form: Capsule

Benefits: Nail health, immune support, skin health, hair health

TrueBasics Advanced Multivitamin Supplement for Men contains 100 percent RDA of 23 vitamins and minerals along with ingredients like saberry and lutemax. This supplement may help support an active lifestyle by improving energy, immunity and stamina. Packed with omega-3, ginkgo biloba, choline, and celastrus paniculatus, this supplement may help improve memory, focus and age-related decline in brain function. It may even improve sleep quality, relieve stress, tackle the free radical damage and boost immunity.

Specifications of TrueBasics Advanced Multivitamin Supplement for Men:

Item form: Tablet

Benefits: Immunity, energy, strength and stamina

Nutrabay Pro-Active Multivitamin for Men contains 25 vitamins and minerals. This supplement may help in building stamina, energy and immunity that may keep your body active all day. Packed with vitamins E and C, this supplement can support healthy hair, skin and nails. It also contains magnesium and vitamin D that can support healthy bones and joints. Take 1 tablet a day for muscle strength.

Specifications of Nutrabay Pro-Active Multivitamin for Men:

Item form: Tablet

Benefit: Energy management

Himalayan Organics Multivitamin with Probiotics may help boost immunity and promote better digestion. These multivitamin tablets may also help with better absorption. The brand claims that one tablet a day can give the goodness of 45 well-researched ingredients. Regular intake of this supplement may help support stronger bones and joints. They are also easier on the stomach and alleviate bloating and discomfort.

Specifications of Himalayan Organics Multivitamin with Probiotics:

Item form: Tablet

Benefits: Daily energiser

Include dietary supplements in your daily routine to promote your well-being. The MuscleBlaze MB-Vite Daily Multivitamin Supplement contains six powerful blends and 51 balanced ingredients to enhance your lifestyle. It may help upgrade your energy, strength, and immunity and boost recovery. Formulated with vitamins, minerals, amino acids, prebiotic, probiotic, enzyme, antioxidant and metabolism blend, this health supplement may maintain optimum energy levels. It may strengthen your immunity, support gut health, promote digestion and enhance your workout performance.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze MB-Vite Daily Multivitamin Supplement:

Item form: Tablet

Benefit: Boost digestion and immunity

9. Boldfit Multivitamin for Men and Women

Boldfit Multivitamin for Men and Women contains essential vitamins and minerals, which help support immunity. Packed with ingredients like ashwagandha, glloy and herbs, it may help support healthy hair and skin. The presence of calcium, magnesium, and vitamins K and D may promote bone and joint health. The brand claims that this product is made in a WHO-GMP, HACCP-compliant and fully licensed FSSAI facility, which makes it safe to use.

Specifications of Boldfit Multivitamin for Men and Women:

Item form: tablet

Benefits: Immune support

Neuherbs Multivitamin Supplement promises a 360-degree wellness with 27 key nutrients and 100 per cent RDA. It is fortified with antioxidants, vitamins B6, B9, B12 and magnesium, which may help boost energy. This supplement also contains ginseng and ginkgo biloba, which can help boost immunity, and strength and support muscles. The brand also claims that this product comes with FSSAI and GMO certifications.

Specifications of Neuherbs Multivitamin Supplement:

Item form: Tablet

Benefits: Metabolism management

What are the benefits of multivitamin supplements?

1. Energy booster: Multivitamin benefits include boosting energy and mental clarity. By providing the much-needed energy, these supplements help to enhance mental performance, focus and concentration.

2. Immune support: These supplements can fortify the immune system, shield your body against infections and promote overall health. This helps protect your body from viral infections.

3. Skin, hair and nail health: By nourishing the body with essential vitamins and minerals, these supplements can improve skin texture, strengthen hair follicles and enhance nail growth.

4. Eye health: A good multivitamin supplement can protect your eye health. It can reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration and cataracts. Consuming these supplements can help improve your vision, enhance colour perception and reduce eye strain.

5. Support bone health: Multivitamin supplements can support bone density and strength. This makes them ideal for people with a family history of osteoporosis.

6. Reduce stress and fatigue: They can offer a calming respite, reducing fatigue and promoting relaxation. By replenishing vital nutrients, they may help regulate mood, and minimise the impact of stress.

Top three features of the best multivitamin tablets:

Best multivitamin tablets Price Item form Recommended dosage HealthKart HK Vitals Multivitamin 349 Tablet 1 tablet daily Centrum Adult 50+, World's No.1 Multivitamin 703 Tablet 1 tablet daily Carbamide Forte Multivitamin for Women 499 Tablet 1 tablet daily Swisse Women's Multivitamin 1,832 Capsule 1 capsule daily TrueBasics Advanced Multivitamin 1,529 Tablet 1 tablet daily Nutrabay Pro Active Multivitamin for Men 279 Tablet 1 tablet daily Himalayan Organics Multivitamin With Probiotics 454 Tablet 1 tablet daily MuscleBlaze MB-Vite Daily Multivitamin 529 Tablet 1 tablet daily Boldfit Multivitamin For Men & Women 397 Tablet 1 tablet daily Neuherbs Multivitamin 599 Tablet 1 tablet daily

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) How to choose the best multivitamin supplements? When choosing the top-selling multivitamin supplements, consider factors like age, sex and health status. Look for third-party certifications, read the label and opt for bioavailable ingredients. Consult with your healthcare professional before including any supplement in your diet to avoid the risk of any adverse reactions.

What is the recommended dosage of multivitamin supplements? It varies based on age, sex and health. Healthy adults should consume 1 to 2 tablets or capsules per day, while children may consume 1 and half to 1 tablets or capsules daily. But, make sure to consult a healthcare provider to determine the best dosage and better guidance.

Can I take a multivitamin supplement with other medications or supplements? Always consult with your healthcare provider before taking a multivitamin supplement, especially if you already take medications or other supplements. They can interact with certain medications or exacerbate underlying health conditions.

