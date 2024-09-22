Best magnesium supplements: Boost your energy, stress relief and promote overall wellness with 10 top picks

Do you ever feel that life is moving at 10x speed along with never-ending work, stress and more? To cope with this lifestyle, it is essential to have a healthy, strong and sound mind and body. One way to achieve this is by maintaining optimal levels of magnesium in your body. It is a vital mineral and nutrient that is involved in over 300 enzymatic reactions in the body. This mineral plays an important role in energy production, protein synthesis, muscle and nerve function. It may also help to regulate calcium levels, prevent the risk of osteoporosis and maintain normal heart rhythm. Research also suggests that magnesium deficiency may be linked to increased depression, anxiety and other such disorders. While magnesium is found naturally in nuts, seeds and leafy vegetables, taking supplements may offer added benefits. So, we have curated a list of the top-rated magnesium supplements that you may include in your diet for improved health. Explore the best magnesium supplements to enhance your overall well-being.(Freepik)

Top 10 magnesium supplements for you

Check out this list of the best magnesium supplements in India and improve your overall well-being.

This magnesium glycinate supplement from Carbamide Forte might be a good choice for you. These magnesium supplement tablets can be absorbed better. This chelated magnesium supplement is gentle on the stomach and can get easily digested. It promises to deliver 440 mg of pure elemental magnesium to help you meet your daily requirements. Regular intake of this supplement may help in soothing tension, relaxing your body and mind, promoting better sleep, and bone density and helping you feel recharged after waking up.

Specifications of Carbamide Forte Chelated Magnesium Glycinate Supplement:

Item form: Tablet

Flavour: Unflavoured

HealthKart HK Vitals Calcium, Magnesium & Zinc Tablets may help improve your bone and joint health. This magnesium-zinc supplement may help in fostering bone-building cells, support healthy bones, increase retention of minerals in the body and prevent bone breakage. Regular intake of this supplement may help in the proper functioning of immune cells, and boost energy and immunity. Take 1 or 2 tablets or as directed by your healthcare provider to improve your overall health.

Specifications of HealthKart HK Vitals Calcium, Magnesium & Zinc Tablets:

Item form: Tablets

Flavour: Unflavoured

Swisse Magnesium for Muscle Recovery may contribute to healthy muscle function. These tablets may boost your energy levels. Daily intake of these magnesium capsules may help reduce stress, increase energy and boost immunity. It may help relieve muscle cramps, reduce stress, and anxiety, promote better sleep, reduce constipation and support healthy bones.

Specifications Swisse Magnesium for Muscle Recovery:

Item form: Tablets

Flavour: Unflavoured

Himalayan Organics Magnesium Citrate + Glycinate + Oxide Complex Supplement contains high-absorption magnesium that may provide nutritive support for natural calmness and healthy muscle function. This magnesium supplement may deliver 1648 mg of pure elemental magnesium to fight fatigue, relax the body and promote better sleep. It may also enhance bone density, regulate bone crystal formulation, strengthen bones, minimise the risk of fractures and prevent muscle cramps, tightness and soreness. Regular intake of this gluten-free and dairy-free supplement may help maintain healthy blood pressure and support heart health.

Specifications of Vlado's Himalayan Organics Magnesium Citrate + Glycinate + Oxide Complex Supplement:

Item form: Tablets

Flavour: Unflavoured

Naturelo Magnesium Glycinate Supplement might be a good addition to your diet. These unflavored dietary supplements may be easy on the stomach, easy to absorb and free from any preservatives. Regular intake of this supplement may promote heart health, support exercise and lead to better sleep and relaxation. The brand also claims that this product is free from soy, gluten, dairy, and colouring.

Specifications of Naturelo Magnesium Glycinate Supplement:

Item form: Capsules

Flavour: Unflavoured

NOW Foods Magnesium and Potassium Aspartate with Taurine Supplement may enhance your overall health. It may infuse the right amount of minerals into your body. The brand claims that this product is made in a GMP-certified facility.

Specifications of NOW Foods Magnesium and Potassium Aspartate with Taurine Supplement:

Item form: Capsules

Flavour: Unflavoured

Life Extension Magnesium Citrate Capsules may help maintain normal muscles and nerve function. These unflavoured capsules can promote healthy cardiovascular function, boost the immune system and help in maintaining strong and healthy bones. Regular intake of this supplement may also maintain healthy blood pressure and enhance cardiovascular health.

Specifications of Life Extension Magnesium Citrate:

Item form: Capsules

Flavour: Unflavoured

Strengthen your bones with the Nature Made Magnesium Tablets. These supplements may promote muscle relaxation, and nerve, heart and bone health. Take 1 tablet daily or as directed by your healthcare provider to relax your body.

Specifications of Nature-Made Magnesium Tablets:

Item form: Tablets

Flavour: Unflavoured

Fast & Up Magnesio Supplement may promote restful sleep. It contains 300 mg of elemental magnesium and 10 mg of zinc to manage daily stress and promote better sleep. Consuming this supplement may help you wake up feeling refreshed and energised. It may also reduce muscle cramps, and spasms and promote better muscle health. The brand claims that this product contains low sugar and is 100 per cent vegetarian.

Specifications of Fast & Up Magnesio - Restful Sleep Supplement:

Item form: Tablet

Flavour: Lemon-lime

HealthyHey Nutrition Magnesium Citrate may support bone health, energy production and muscle function. This supplement may help in the formation and maintenance of bones, and teeth and release of energy in cells. The brand claims that this supplement is made at FSSAI, a registered facility and is free from artificial dyes or flavours.

Specifications of HealthyHey Nutrition Magnesium Citrate:

Item form: Capsule

Flavour: Unflavoured

How to choose the best magnesium supplement brands?

Before selecting the best magnesium supplement for sleep and overall health, consider the following factors:

1. Types of magnesium: Magnesium supplements come in several forms, including magnesium citrate, magnesium glycinate, magnesium oxide, magnesium malate and magnesium taurate. Each formulation has different benefits, so choose the one that supports your health goals.

2. Dosage: Make sure to check the dosage of magnesium supplements. The recommended Dietary Allowance of magnesium varies by age and gender and generally ranges from 310 to 420 mg per day for adults. So, check the label of the product to ensure that the dosage aligns with your needs.

3. Additional ingredients: Opt for magnesium supplements that contain additional nutrients like vitamins, minerals or herbal extracts. Make sure that the product is free from fillers, artificial colours or preservatives.

4. Quality and testing: Look for products that are third-party tested for purity and potency. Make sure to opt for products that come with certifications from reputable organisations to ensure that they meet high manufacturing standards.

5. Dietary preference: Check the label of the products and ensure that they align with your dietary preferences.

6. Recommendations: If you are unsure which supplement is right for you, consider consulting your healthcare provider. They can guide you better about the magnesium levels and recommend appropriate dosages based on your health needs.

Top three features of the best magnesium supplements:

Best magnesium supplements Price Quantity Recommended dosage Carbamide Forte Chelated Magnesium Glycinate Supplement 749 120 tablets 2 tablet daily HealthKart hk vitals Calcium Magnesium & Zinc 299 60 tablets 1 tablet daily Swisse Magnesium For Muscle Recovery, Sound Sleep & Stress Relief - Australia's No. 1 Magnesium Supplement 896 60 tablets 1 tablet daily Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Magnesium Citrate + Glycinate + Oxide Complex 1648 mg Supplement 713 120 tablets 2 tablets daily Naturelo Magnesium Glycinate Supplement 4,199 120 capsules 1 capsule daily NOW Foods Magnesium and Potassium Aspartate with Taurine 1,798 120 capsules 2 capsules daily Life Extension Magnesium Citrate 1,349 100 capsules 1 capsules daily Nature Made MAGNESIUM 250 mg 100 Tablets 791 100 tablets 1 tablet daily Fast&Up Magnesio - Restful Sleep Supplement 365 20 tablets 1 tablet daily HealthyHey Nutrition Magnesium Citrate 712 120 capsules 2 capsule daily

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What are the different types of magnesium? There are several types of magnesium, each comes with unique benefits. Magnesium citrate can promote digestion and bowel regularity, while magnesium glycinate may enhance relaxation and support better sleep. Magnesium oxide has a lower absorption, but it can improve digestive health. While magnesium malate can boost energy and alleviate fatigue, magnesium taurate can support heart health and the nervous system.

What is the recommended dosage of magnesium? The National Institute of Health of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services states that the Recommended Dietary Allowance of magnesium is 420 mg for males between 31 to 51 pls years and 320 mg for females between 31 to 51 plus years.

What are the benefits of magnesium supplements? Magnesium supplement benefits include improved muscle function, enhanced energy production and better nerve health. They may help to regulate blood pressure, support cardiovascular health, reduce the risk of heart diseases, alleviate anxiety, and promote better sleep and overall health.

