Best pre-workout supplements: 10 picks to support your fitness goals and enhance your performance

A healthy lifestyle should not be a choice, but a necessity with the rise of sedentary behaviour among people. While regular exercise and a balanced diet are important for maintaining your health, including pre-workout supplements in your routine can supercharge your workout. Especially designed to enhance your workout performance, increase energy levels and improve focus during exercise, these supplements can help you inch closer to your fitness goals. Made from a mix of ingredients, they can wake up your brain, pump up your muscles with creatine or increase the blood flow with nitric oxide boosters. It is your gym buddy in a bottle that can help to maximise your performance. So, check out this list of the best pre-workout supplements and support your fitness goals. Discover the best pre-workout supplements to support your fitness goals.

What is a pre-workout supplement?

Pre-workout supplements are dietary products that are formulated to enhance your workout performance. They are typically consumed 20 to 30 minutes before exercise. Available in different forms like powders or tablets, they contain a blend of ingredients that helps to boost energy, focus, endurance and overall physical performance. It can prepare your body and mind for the physical demands of exercise, help you push harder and achieve better results. Packed with ingredients like creatine and caffeine, they can help increase alertness and reduce fatigue. But make sure to consult your healthcare provider before including the supplements in your diet to avoid the risk of any adverse reactions.

10 best pre-workout supplements in India

Check out this list of the top 10 pre-workout supplements to support your fitness journey:

Improve your focus and support your fitness goals with the MuscleBlaze Pre Workout 200 Xtreme and Creatine Monohydrate Supplement. Packed with 200 mg caffeine and 200 mg theanine, the MuscleBlaze Pre-workout 200 Xtreme may provide an instant sustained release of energy to keep you active and focused. It also contains 2000 mg beta-alanine which can enhance your endurance. The presence of 3000 mg L-Citrulline in this dietary supplement may help enhance blood flow in nerves and boost the pump. The Creatine Monohydrate may help in muscle volumisation and lean muscle gains.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Pre Workout 200 Xtreme and Creatine Monohydrate Supplement:

Flavour: Berry bolt + unflavoured

Item form: Powder

Item weight: 200 grams

2. Optimum Nutrition Amino Energy Pre-Workout Supplement

Optimum Nutrition Amino Energy Pre Workout Supplement promises to support muscle recovery and endurance. This easy-to-mix powder is packed with amino acids that can give a boost of energy and alertness. Each scoop of this powder claims to provide 5 grams of amino acids, 100 mg of caffeine from natural sources, 50 mg of green tea extract and zero sugar.

Specifications of Optimum Nutrition Amino Energy Pre-Workout Supplement:

Flavour: Orange

Item form: Powder

Item weight: 270 grams

Naturyz Pure - Form X6 Pre Workout Supplement is loaded with the power of 6 blends containing the highest 19 ingredients. Suitable for fitness enthusiasts, bodybuilders and athletes, this Aam panna-flavoured pre-workout supplement can deliver power, pump and energy to your muscles. Each scoop of this supplement can provide 3500 mg of the highest strength beta-alanine to build endurance and enhance your physical performance. This is an ideal pre-workout supplement, which promises to provide a muscle pump with L-Citrulline. It also contains L-Arginine which can help to increase blood flow to the muscles for an effective workout session. The presence of alpinia galanga extract in this powder can help improve the focus and intensity of the training. It may also help to keep you hydrated, reduce fatigue, build muscles and boost athletic performance.

Specifications of Naturyz Pure - Form X6 Workout Supplement:

Flavour: Aam Panna

Item form: Powder

Item weight: 400 grams

Also Read: Best collagen supplements: 10 top choices to boost skin, joint and overall health

Support your fitness journey with the Bigmuscles Nutrition Karnage Pre-Workout Supplement. Packed with a blend of ingredients like L-Citrulline, caffeine, black pepper extract, green tea extract, taurine and more, this supplement can fuel your workouts and help you pass through intense training sessions. This pre-workout supplement may help minimise distractions and maximise productivity. It may also help you push your limits with improved stamina and endurance.

Specifications of Bigmuscles Nutrition Karnage Pre-Workout Supplement:

Flavour: Sex on the beach

Item form: Powder

Item weight: 300 grams

Boost your workout performance with MuscleTech Vapor X5 Pre-Workout Supplement. It promises to provide an energy boost and enhance muscle pumps and performance. Consume 1 or 2 scoops of this supplement 30 minutes before the training to get an intense sensory experience, and increase strength and lean muscles.

Specifications of MuscleTech Vapor X5 Pre-Workout Supplement:

Flavour: Fruit Punch

Item form: Powder

Item weight: 270 grams

Also Read: Best iron supplements for women: Boost your energy, vitality and wellness with 10 top picks

Doctor's Choice Pre-X5 Professional Pre-Workout Supplement is designed to cater for the needs of your body. It may help to take your workout regimen to an advanced level with storming energy and endurance. Packed with a blend of caffeine and beta-alanine, this supplement can help to boost focus, amplify the intensity of training and enhance your energy. It promises to improve your performance by giving monstrous spikes in vitality levels, improving the oxygen stream to muscle tissues and improving strength.

Specifications of Doctor's Choice Pre-X5 Professional Pre-Workout Supplement:

Flavour: Cola candy

Item form: Powder

Item weight: 350 grams

Take your workout performance to an advanced level with the MuscleBlaze Pre-Workout Wrathz Supplement. It is packed with the unique combination of caffeine, EnXtra and theanine that can provide an energy boost. With refreshing fruit fury flavour, this supplement can help to give you a monstrous muscle pump. It also contains taurine, tyrosine and choline, which can lead to improved focused and athletic performance. This pre-workout supplement may help reduce fatigue, increase endurance, strength, lean muscle gains and ensure optimum performance.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Pre-Workout Wrathx Supplement:

Flavour: Fruit fury

Item form: Powder

Item weight: 500 grams

Also Read: Best creatine supplements: Top 10 choices to maximise muscle growth and boost your workout

Bigmuscles Nutrition Freak Pre-Workout Supplement is specially formulated for intense energy, maximum focus and amplified pumps. It may also support cognitive function, enhance mood, expand muscle endurance and reduce fatigue. The brand claims that this product is designed to post 3 years of research with five core matrix, including a freak performance blend, strength matrix, endurance matrix, explosive energy matrix and N.O matrix to help you make the most of your workout. Free from fillers, this supplement can help to increase strength, muscle pumps and physical performance.

Specifications of Bigmuscles Nutrition Freak Pre-Workout Supplement:

Flavour: Sex on the beach

Item form: Powder

Item weight: 180 grams

This non-caffeinated pre-workout supplement from Wellcore may help enjoy an extraordinary workout experience. It is designed with 6500 mg of citrulline complex, 50 mg extra and other ingredients to increase strength, provide intense pumps, and enhance mind-muscle synergy and power. It also promises to provide sustained energy throughout your workout and foster heightened focus during the workout.

Specifications of Wellcore-Warrior Pre-Workout Supplement Powder:

Flavour: Warrior

Item form: Powder

Item weight: 390 grams

Muscle Asylum F9 Pre-Workout Powder is packed with 180 mg of caffeine, which can provide energy during workouts. It also contains 3 grams of beta-alanine, 1 gram of citrulline and 500 mg of L-tyrosine to support your fitness goals. Free from any proprietary blends, this pre-workout supplement may provide sustained energy and endurance to help you achieve your fitness goals.

Specifications of Muscle Asylum F9 Pre-Workout Powder:

Flavour: Orange

Item form: Powder

Item weight: 400 grams

What are the benefits of pre-workout supplements?

Increased energy levels: Pre-workout supplements generally contain caffeine that can enhance alertness and reduce the perception of effort. This can help you pass through tough workouts, reduce fatigue and prepare your body for intense physical activity. Improved focus and concentration: Packed with the goodness of ingredients like caffeine, L-theanine and more, the best and the most affordable pre-workout supplement can promote mental clarity and focus. It can help you stay focused on the workout, maintaining a mind-muscle connection for enhanced performance. Enhanced stamina and endurance: The best supplement for a workout is formulated with ingredients like beta-alanine that can help buffer acid build-up in the muscles, reduce fatigue and enable you to push through challenging repetitions. Increased strength and power: They can contribute to increased strength and power during the workouts. Packed with ingredients like creatine and nitric oxide boosters, these supplements may help promote better blood flow to muscles, produce energy in muscles and lead to improved muscle performance. Muscle recovery: Some pre-workout supplements also contain BCAAs that can help to reduce muscle soreness and speed up recovery times after a workout. By minimising muscle damage during exercise, they can allow for quicker recovery. Better muscle pump: They may help increase blood flow to the muscles. The increased blood flow can also deliver more nutrients to the muscles, supporting growth and recovery.

Top three features of the best pre-workout supplement

Best pre-workout supplements Price Flavour Recommended dosage MuscleBlaze Pre Workout 200 Xtreme 1,049 Berry bolt, unflavoured 2 scoops Optimum Nutrition (ON) Amino Energy - Pre Workout 2,064 Orange 2 scoops Naturyz Pre - Form X6 Pre Workout Supplement 1,599 Aam Panna Half scoop Bigmuscles Nutrition Karnage Pre workout 1,339 Sex on the beach 1 scoop MuscleTech Vapor X5, Fruit Punch Blast 1,471 Fruit punch 1 or 2 scoops Doctor's Choice PRE-X5 Ultimate Professional Pre-Workout 1,448 Cola candy 1 scoops MuscleBlaze Pre Workout Wrathx With Creapure 2,299 Fruit fury 1 scoops Bigmuscles Nutrition Freak Pre-Workout 999 Sex on the beach 1 scoops Wellcore-Warrior Pre Workout Supplement 1,199 Warrior 1 scoops Muscle Asylum F9 Pre-Workout powder 1,187 Orange 1 scoops

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) How to choose the best pre-workout supplement? While choosing the best pre-workout supplement, consider your fitness goals. Look for ingredients like caffeine, beta-alanine, creatine and more. Make sure to check for reputable brands, read reviews and avoid excessive stimulants. You may also consult your healthcare provider for better guidance.

How to use pre-workout supplements? Mix the recommended dose of the pre-workout supplement with water and drink it at least 20 to 30 minutes before the workout. Start with a lower dose to assess tolerance and do not exceed the recommended amount.

Are pre-workout supplements safe? Pre-workout supplements are generally safe when used as directed. But safety depends on ingredients and health conditions. Overuse or high doses can lead to side effects like digestive issues or jitteriness. So, always follow dosage recommendations and consult a healthcare provider for guidance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.