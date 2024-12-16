Hand cream buying guide: Tips to pick the right one for smooth and supple skin

Do you often overlook your hands when it comes to skincare? If yes, it is time to change your habits. Hands are constantly exposed to harsh elements and come in direct contact with aggressors like hand soap, dish soap, alcohol-based cleaning products, and more. These can leave the delicate skin of hands dry, red, and flaky. This is why it is essential to use hand cream. While applying face moisturiser to your hands may offer nourishment, they cannot match the effectiveness of hand creams. But, with countless options available, it may be overwhelming to know which one is better for your skin type and needs. Don't worry, this guide can help you pick the right one to keep your hands feeling pampered and cared for throughout the day. The right hand cream for your skin type may leave it feeling hydrated.(Freepik)

What is a hand cream?

The skin on your hands is thinner and more exposed to environmental stressors than other parts of your body. This makes it more prone to dryness, irritation, and signs of aging. It is the reason enough for using a hand cream. Cosmetic Dermatologist, Dr Rinky Kapoor says, "Hand cream is a type of moisturizer that is specially made for your hands to keep them soft, moist smooth, and even hydrated." Packed with ingredients like shea butter, glycerin, and essential oils, it can help to lock in moisture, restore softness, and prevent cracking. These creams are often more concentrated than regular body lotions, providing deeper hydration to the skin. Regular use may help to maintain the skin's moisture barrier and keep your hands looking youthful.

What are the benefits of hand cream?

Hand cream can offer intense hydration to the skin on your hands. It may help to prevent dryness and cracking, especially in harsh weather conditions or after frequent washing. Rich in nourishing ingredients like shea butter, glycerin, and oils, this product claims to soften and replenish the skin, leaving it feeling smooth and moisturized. “Other benefits may include improved skin texture, soother skin irritation, and also acts as a barrier against environmental factors like cold weather, or water,” says Dr Kapoor. Using it immediately after hand washing can confine both skin dryness and roughness (Source: BMC Dermatology).

Factors to consider when choosing a hand cream:

1. Ingredients

2. Ingredients to avoid

3. Types

4. Skin types

Hand cream: Ingredients to consider

“While purchasing hand creams ensure that you look for rewarding ingredients like shea butter, glycerin, aloe vera, jojoba oil, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid,” suggests the expert.

1. Shea butter: Known for its deep moisturising properties, it may nourish dry skin, making it soft and supple. Shea butter can act as an emollient and skin moisturiser, offering anti-ageing and anti-inflammatory properties (Source: American Journal of Life Sciences).

2. Glycerin: It is a powerful humectant that can draw moisture from the air to keep your hands hydrated throughout the day.

3. Aloe vera: This skincare ingredient may soothe and calm irritated skin, making it ideal for sensitive or inflamed hands. Aloe vera can retain skin moisture and prevent skin ulcers (Source: Iranian Journal of Medical Sciences).

4. Cocoa butter: Rich in fatty acids, cocoa butter may help to improve skin elasticity and prevent dryness.

5. Vitamin E: This antioxidant may protect the skin of your hands from environmental damage. It may also provide moisture and promote healing.

6. Jojoba oil: This oil for the skin may hydrate and balance the skin’s natural oils. This may ensure your hands remain smooth and healthy-looking.

Hand cream: Ingredients to avoid

When choosing a hand cream, it is important to avoid certain ingredients that may irritate or dry out your skin. “Avoid ingredients like alcohol, synthetic fragrances, and parabens as they can be harmful to your skin and easily cause dryness, and irritation. You should skip these ingredients, especially if you have dry, or sensitive skin,” says Dr Kapoor. These ingredients can cause hormonal disruption, allergic reactions, or skin sensitivity. Additionally, steer clear of mineral oil and petrolatum as they can clog pores and prevent the skin from breathing. Besides this, avoid artificial dyes and formaldehyde-releasing preservatives, which may irritate sensitive skin. Therefore, opt for hand creams with natural, gentle ingredients to ensure optimal care and hydration.

Hand cream can effectively treat dry and dehydrated skin.(Freepik)

What are the different types of hand cream?

1. Moisturising cream: It may provide deep hydration and often contains ingredients like glycerin, shea butter, or aloe vera.

2. Anti-ageing cream: It includes antioxidants, vitamins C and E, and peptides to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots.

3. Protective hand cream: This cream contains SPF or barrier-forming ingredients, which can protect against environmental damage such as sun exposure and harsh weather conditions.

4. Repairing hand cream: Designed for severely dry, cracked hands, these creams are rich in nourishing oils like jojoba or argan oil to restore and repair skin.

5. Lightweight hand cream: This absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. It may offer everyday hydration for normal or oily skin types.

How to choose hand cream for different skin types?

1. Hand cream for dry skin

“People with dry skin should go for hand creams with rich, hydrating formulas,” says Dr Rinky Kapoor. Look for ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, and glycerin as they can help lock in moisture and restore skin softness.

2. Hand cream for oily skin

“Opt for lightweight, non-greasy formulas that hydrate without clogging pores,” says the expert. Look for hand creams with ingredients like aloe vera, jojoba oil, or grapeseed oil. These provide moisture while keeping the skin feeling fresh and light.

3. Hand cream for sensitive skin

Choose hand creams with soothing, gentle ingredients like chamomile, aloe vera, or lavender. “Sensitive skin needs hand creams that are fragrance-free and gentle on the skin,” adds Dr Kapoor.

4. Hand cream for combination skin

Go for balanced hand creams that can hydrate without feeling heavy. Opt for creams with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, or light oils like sweet almond oil to provide moisture to drier areas while not overwhelming oilier spots.

5. Hand cream for normal skin

Normal skin can tolerate most hand creams, but a balanced formula with ingredients like coconut oil, vitamin E, or shea butter may work well for daily hydration, maintaining moisture and protecting the skin without being too heavy or too light.

6. Hand cream for mature skin

Choose hand creams with anti-aging properties, such as retinol, peptides, and vitamin C. These ingredients help reduce the appearance of age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles while nourishing and boosting the skin’s elasticity.

How to use hand cream?

1. Cleanse your hands and pat dry with a towel.

2. Then, take a small amount of hand cream for each hand.

3. After that, rub the cream between your palms to warm it up. This can make it easier to spread and absorb into your skin.

4. “Apply a small pea-sized amount of hand cream and gently massage it into your hands,” adds the expert.

5. “While applying the hand cream do not miss out on your knuckles and cuticles,” says Dr Kapoor.

6. Allow the cream to absorb completely before touching anything. Give it a few minutes to fully hydrate your skin.

7. For better results, apply the cream multiple times throughout the day.

8. You can use it after washing hands or when they tend to feel extremely dry.

