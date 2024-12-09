Clinique moisturiser and its budget-friendly alternatives for hydrated skin

Moisturiser is a skincare staple that can benefit the skin in different ways. This hydrating liquid skincare product works by drawing moisturiser from the environment into the skin, leaving it hydrated, smooth and supple. As soon as someone thinks of including a new moisturizer in their skincare kit, Clinique instantly comes first in mind as they claim to offer intense hydration and provide a boost of vitamin C. While their products are great for skin as they offer custom-fit options, the price point may not be suitable for everyone. If you are looking for budget-friendly options for Clinique moisturizer, here are some less expensive alternatives from popular brands like Mamaearth, Venusia and more that promise to contribute to your skin health. Include the right moisturiser in your skincare routine for optimal hydration.(Adobe Stock.)

Clinique Smart Custom-Repair Moisturiser SPF 15 is a multi-functional moisturiser. It may visibly reduce wrinkles, and even skin tone, and provide a lifting effect within four weeks. With SPF 15, it claims to protect against UVA/UVB damage. Its smart hydration technology may help the skin retain moisture where it is needed, offering a smooth, balanced feel in combination with oily skin types.

Specifications of Clinique Smart Custom-Repair Moisturiser:

Skin type: Oily, combination

Material-type free: Oil-free

Why choose this product: Choose this product for its lightweight and oil-free nature.

Why to avoid it: You may avoid this product for its high price.

Factors to consider when choosing the alternatives for Clinique moisturiser

1. Skin type: When choosing a simple hydrating light moisturiser, consider your skin type. For dry skin, look for creamy options. Choose oil-free products for oily or combination skin.

2. Ingredients: Check the ingredients list of the light moisturiser for oily skin or any skin type. Ensure it contains hyaluronic acid, glycerin, retinol, peptides, SPF and more.

3. Concerns: Consider your skin concerns when choosing alternatives to Clinique moisturiser for dry skin or any skin type. For wrinkles, dark spots or dullness, look for collagen-boosting and brightening ingredients.

4. Needs: When choosing moisturisers for winter, look for richer cream-based formulations. For summer, opt for lightweight, oil-free products.

5. Formulation: When choosing Clinique moisturiser for oily skin or any other type of skin, pay attention to the formulation. Ensure it is free from fragrance, paraben, cruelty and toxin materials.

ALSO READ: Best body lotion for winter: 10 top choices for soft and smooth skin

Minimalist 10% Vitamin B5 Gel Face Moisturiser is lightweight and oil-free. This gel moisturiser for oily skin may deeply nourish oily and acne-prone skin while reducing trans-epidermal water loss. It may hydrate without a greasy finish, heal damaged skin, and control sebum production. With its fast-absorb hydrating formula, this moisturiser for the skin is fragrance-free, making it suitable for sensitive skin types during winter or year-round.

Specifications of Minimalist 10% Vitamin B5 Gel Face Moisturiser:

Skin type: Oily, acne-prone skin

Material-free type: Fragrances, paraben

Why choose this product: Opt for this product as it claims to hydrate and nourish your skin without feeling oily.

Why to avoid it: You may avoid this product as it may leave the skin feeling a bit sticky.

ALSO READ: Best vitamin C serum for oily skin: 10 top choices for healthy and radiant glow

Dot & Key Vitamin C + E Sorbet Super Bright Moisturiser may nourish your skin. This lightweight cream contains natural vitamin C, vitamin E, and antioxidants to reduce dullness, fade fine lines, and minimise dark spots. It may also moisturise deeply while improving skin texture and boosting collagen production. It may help in fighting acne, leaving the skin soft, clear, and radiant.

Specifications of Dot & Key Vitamin C + E Sorbet Super Bright Moisturiser:

Skin type: Normal, oily, combination

Material-type free: Paraben-free

Why choose this product: You may choose this product as this moisturizer for glowing skin claims to offer effective results in just 2 weeks.

Why to avoid it: You may avoid this product if you have very dry skin.

Neutriderm Moisturising Lotion with Vitamin E claims to provide long-lasting hydration. This moisturiser for dry skin may soothe and replenish the skin. Its potent antioxidant properties may promote skin repair and protection against damage. With superior absorption, it may enhance skin resilience, making it suitable for all skin types, especially for maintaining healthy hydration.

Specifications of Nutriderm Moisturising Lotion:

Skin type: All

Material-type free: Paraben-free

Why choose it: Choose this product as it claims to replenish and repair the skin.

Why to avoid it: You may avoid it for its high price.

ALSO READ: Best steamers for cold: 10 top choices to treat symptoms of congestion or sinus

Mamaearth Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturiser contains vitamin C and gotu kola. This oil-free moisturiser may brighten skin, fade dark spots, and restore radiance. Its lightweight, non-sticky formula can hydrate effectively while preventing moisture loss. Free of harsh chemicals, it suits all skin types, especially oily and acne-prone skin.

Specifications of Mamaearth Moisturiser:

Skin type: All

Material-type free: Cruelty-free

Why choose this product: Choose this product for its natural and toxin-free nature.

Why to avoid it: You may avoid it as it may feel sticky or leave a strong scent behind.

VENUSIA Dr Reddy's Acne Control Moisturiser is designed for oily and acne-prone skin. This moisturiser may regulate sebum production and prevent pore clogging. With 3% Acnet, it may minimise breakouts, ref pores, and ensure balanced hydration without a greasy feel. Its non-comedogenic, fragrance-free formula provides a matte finish and long-lasting moisturization.

Specifications of Venusia Moisturiser:

Skin type: Oily

Material-type free: Fragrance-free

Why choose this product: Choose this product for its non-comedogenic formula.

Why to avoid it: You may avoid this product as it may not effectively help with skin dryness.

The Derma Co Oil-Free Daily Face Moisturiser blends hyaluronic Acid, ceramides, and multivitamins. It claims to provide long-lasting hydration without greasiness. This moisturizer may strengthen the skin barrier to lock in moisture and improve overall skin health. Free from harsh chemicals, its non-greasy formula is suitable for all skin types, leaving skin nourished and hydrated.

Specifications of The Derma Co Oil-Free Daily Face Moisturiser:

Skin type: All

Material-type free: Fragrance-free

Why choose this product: Choose this product as it is dermatologically designed.

Why to avoid it: Avoid this product as it may feel sticky and oily.

ALSO READ: Your step-by-step guide to choosing skincare products for normal skin

Clinique moisturiser vs Minimalist moisturiser vs Dot & Key moisturiser vs Nutriderm moisturiser vs Mamaearth moisturiser vs Venusia moisturiser vs The Derma Co moisturiser

Clinique moisturiser Minimalist moisturiser Dot & Key moisturiser Nutriderm moisturiser Mamaearth moisturiser Venusia moisturiser The Derma Co moisturiser Price 10,929 331 396 1000 254 432 296 Quantity 51 ml 50 ml 60 ml 125 ml 80 ml 75 ml 100 grams Item form Oil Gel Cream Lotion Cream Lotion Cream

Similar articles:

Dermalogica sunscreen and its cost-effective alternatives that match its effectiveness

Hair serum guide: How to pick the right one for healthy and shiny strands

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) How to use moisturisers? Before applying the moisturiser, cleanse your skin. Then apply the product on your face using your fingers. Use gentle upward strokes to apply the product, especially around the eyes, forehead and nose.

What are some less expensive alternatives to Clinique moisturisers? Alternatives to Clinique moisturizer include The Derma Co Oil-free moisturizer, Mamaematcharth Vitamin C Oil-free moisturizer, Dot & Key moisturizer and more. These options are less expensive and match the goodness of Clinique.

How often should I use moisturiser? You may use moisturisers twice daily, in the morning and at night. It may help to keep your skin hydrated and prevent dryness.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.