Best vitamin C serum for oily skin: 10 top choices for healthy and radiant glow

If you are a skincare fanatic, you must have heard of vitamin C. This potent ingredient is used in several skincare products, including face serums. While vitamin C serum works amazingly for all skin types, it is particularly beneficial for oily skin as it can help to boost radiant without causing greasiness. Unlike heavy moisturisers, vitamin C serums can keep your skin hydrated while controlling the excess sebum that may lead to shine. By boosting collagen production, it may help to reduce fine lines, sagging and acne scars. With regular use, vitamin C serums for face can transform oily skin into a balanced one. Say goodbye to dullness, dark spots and hyperpigmentation with the best vitamin C serum for oily skin.

10 best vitamin C serums for oily skin

Check out the list of the top vitamin C serums for oily skin and enhance your daily skincare routine:

The Derma Co 10% Vitamin C Face Serum contains the power of vitamin C, 5% niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to enhance skin radiance. It may accelerate cell regeneration, minimise open pores and reduce the appearance of acne scars and dark spots. The serum’s blend of antioxidants can also help to brighten the complexion, reduce fine lines, and protect the skin from damage. Free from parabens, sulphates, and mineral oils, this lightweight Derma Co serum for oily skin is safe for all skin types, providing visible results in 3-6 weeks.

Specifications of The Derma Co 10% Vitamin C face Serum:

Skin type: All

Item form: Drop

Minimalist 16% Vitamin C Face Serum may deliver powerful brightening with a high concentration of stabilised vitamin C (Ethyl Ascorbic Acid). Enhanced with vitamin E, ferulic acid, and fullerenes, this vitamin C serum for face may offer exceptional antioxidant protection against free radicals, promoting youthful, glowing skin. The formulation also claims to reduce dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and signs of ageing, giving skin a luminous and even complexion.

Specifications of Minimalist 16% Vitamin C Face Serum:

Skin type: All

Item form: Drop

Deconstruct 10% Vitamin C Face Serum is a gentle yet effective formula for beginners and sensitive skin. Infused with ferulic acid, this vitamin C serum for oily skin may brighten dull skin, reduce pigmentation, and enhance overall radiance. The water-based formula may spread easily, leaving no sticky residue, making it ideal for oily skin. Packed with antioxidants, it may protect against UV damage and environmental stressors. The brand claims that this product is free from alcohol, parabens, and sulphates, which may support collagen synthesis, offering a smoother, more even complexion.

Specifications of Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum:

Skin type: All

Item form: Serum

Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum is an advanced brightening formula packed with 15% Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, a stable and potent form of Vitamin C. This serum for oily skin may reduce dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and dullness, leaving skin radiant and rejuvenated. Infused with Japanese Mandarin, this face serum for oily skin may boost glow and enhance skin’s natural luminosity. This Plum vitamin C serum may also help combat free radicals, protecting the skin from environmental damage and promoting a youthful appearance.

Specifications of Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum:

Skin type: All

Item form: Abiyad Musk

Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Face Serum is packed with 50x more vitamin C compared to its cream. It may offer brighter and more radiant skin. This Mamaearth vitamin serum contains turmeric, niacinamide, and tangerine, which may reduce dark spots, age spots, and hyperpigmentation. Its lightweight, non-greasy texture makes it ideal for oily skin, providing hydration without clogging pores. The serum can also improve skin texture, evens out tone, and promote a healthy, natural glow. The brand claims that this product is free from harsh chemicals, which makes it safe for daily use.

Specifications of Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Face Serum:

Skin type: All

Item form: Liquid

Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E, 5% Niacinamide Serum may offer a triple vitamin C formula that may brighten and revitalise the skin. Infused with Sicilian blood orange, this vitamin C serum for oily skin may boost collagen production, making skin firmer and more youthful. It may also help to fade dark spots and provide nourishment and protection. Ideal for dull, uneven skin tones, this serum can enhance radiance and combat pigmentation. The brand also claims that this product is free from sulphates, parabens, and mineral oils.

Specifications of Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C+E Serum:

Skin type: All

Item form: Drop

Garnier Bright Complete Night Vitamin C Serum contains 10% pure vitamin C to brighten and even out skin tone. This potent formula may help to fight dark spots, pigmentation, and oxidative stress caused by UV exposure, while also reducing pore visibility. The serum’s antioxidants combat free radicals, protecting skin integrity overnight. Ideal for all skin types, this non-greasy, dermatologically tested serum for oily skin may help to restore radiance while improving skin firmness and texture.

Specifications of Garnier Bright Complete Night Vitamin C Serum:

Skin type: All

Item form: Drop

Dr Alies Professional 15% Vitamin C Face Serum contains vitamin C with 1% alpha arbutin to brighten the skin and reduce dark spots. Infused with vita-E and ferulic acid, this vitamin C serum for skin may neutralise free radicals and protect against environmental damage. It may also even out skin tone, enhance texture, and support collagen production for firmer, smoother skin. This Dr Alies vitamin C serum may also reduce hyperpigmentation, restore radiance, and help achieve a more youthful, glowing complexion over time.

Specifications of Dr. Alies Professional 15% Vitamin C Face Serum:

Skin type: All

Item form: Drop

Sesderma C-Vit Liposomal Serum claims to hydrate, brighten, and boost collagen synthesis to enhance skin elasticity and firmness. Enriched with vitamin C, this serum for skin may revitalise dull, tired skin, giving it a radiant glow. The liposomal technology ensures deep penetration of active ingredients, providing longer-lasting effects. It may effectively combat the signs of ageing and oxidative stress, protecting against environmental damage.

Specifications of Sesderma C-Vit Liposomal Serum:

Skin type: All

Item form: Drop

COSRX Pure Vitamin C Serum contains vitamin C with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to brighten skin and boost hydration. This formula may improve uneven skin tone, reduce fine lines, and combat dullness, leaving the skin fresh and luminous. The serum’s antioxidant-rich ingredients may help to protect against free radical damage and environmental stressors, promoting a healthy complexion. Ideal for those seeking a brightening, hydrating treatment, this lightweight serum absorbs quickly without leaving a sticky residue.

Specifications of COSRX Pure Vitamin C Serum:

Skin type: All

Item form: Drop

What are the benefits of vitamin C serum for oily skin?

1. Brightens dull skin: The best vitamin C serum for oily skin may help to even out skin tone and reduce dullness. This may give your oily skin a fresh, radiant glow without clogging pores.

2. Reduces excess oil: Vitamin C for skin has anti-inflammatory properties that can help control excess sebum production, keeping your skin balanced and preventing an oily shine.

3. Fights acne and breakouts: The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects of face serum for oily skin may help to reduce acne-causing inflammation and promote faster skin healing.

4. Minimises pore appearance: Vitamin C serum for oily skin may accelerate skin cell turnover, helping to shed dead skin cells and unclog pores, which can reduce their visibility and prevent breakouts.

5. Prevents sun damage: It may also protect against harmful UV rays and oxidative stress, which can exacerbate oily skin issues like pigmentation and acne scars.

6. Boosts collagen production: By stimulating collagen synthesis, vitamin C serum skin may strengthen skin and reduce fine lines, giving oily skin a firmer, smoother texture without causing excess greasiness.

Top three features of the best vitamin C serum for oily skin:

Best vitamin C serum for oily skin Price Quantity Material type free The Derma Co 10% Vitamin C Face Serum 583 30 ml Fragrance free Minimalist 16% Vitamin C Face Serum 569 20 ml Fragrance free Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum 639 30 ml Cruelty free Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum For Glowing Skin 269 10 ml Fragrance free Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Face Serum 358 30 ml Cruelty Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E, 5% Niacinamide Serum 439 20 ml Free from fragrance, paraben, mineral Garnier Bright Complete Night Vitamin C Serum 524 30 ml Cruelty Dr. Alies Professional 15% Vitamin C Face Serum 440 30 ml Fragrance Sesderma C-Vit Liposomal Serum 2,850 30 ml Cruelty COSRX Pure Vitamin C Serum 1,379 20 ml Cruelty

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) How to choose a vitamin C serum for oily skin? Look for a lightweight, oil-free formula with stable Vitamin C derivatives like Ethyl Ascorbic Acid. Opt for serums with added ingredients like niacinamide to help control oil production and reduce shine.

Can vitamin C serum be used daily on oily skin? Yes, vitamin C serum can be used daily. Start with a small amount, apply it in the morning, and follow up with sunscreen. It helps brighten the complexion without making oily skin greasier.

When should I apply vitamin C serum in my routine? Apply vitamin C serum after cleansing and before moisturising. Use it in the morning for added protection against sun damage, or at night for overnight skin regeneration. Ensure your skin is dry before application.

Can vitamin C serum help with acne on oily skin? Vitamin C may help to reduce acne scars and inflammation, promoting a clearer complexion. However, it is essential to choose a serum with a non-comedogenic formula to avoid clogging pores, which can worsen breakouts on oily skin.

