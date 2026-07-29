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    Retirement doesn’t mean your money stops working

    Bonds can turn a retirement corpus into a steady monthly income.

    Updated on: Jul 29, 2026, 21:24:29 IST
    By HT Brand Studio
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    Retirement marks a shift in the way your money needs to work. A structured retirement corpus may combine bonds, equity investments and fixed deposits, with each serving a different purpose. Read the infographic to understand how bonds can contribute to recurring cash flow.

    Retirement marks a shift in income sources rather than a cessation. A well-structured bond strategy can ensure a steady cash flow during this phase of life.
    Retirement marks a shift in income sources rather than a cessation. A well-structured bond strategy can ensure a steady cash flow during this phase of life.
    Discover how to balance returns with predictability for financial peace in retirement.
    Discover how to balance returns with predictability for financial peace in retirement.

    To explore more insights on bonds and diversification, click here.

    Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

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