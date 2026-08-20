Indian American Pia Dandiya’s first reaction after Democratic primary win in Florida; ‘It is my dream…’

She then thanked the people who supported her campaign, including voters and volunteers.

“Good evening District 22. I am so thrilled and honoured to be your Democratic nominee for U.S. Congress here in my home state of Florida,” she said.

Dandiya shared her first reaction after securing the Democratic nomination in a video message to voters in the district.

Pia Dandiya, an Indian-origin educator and former high school principal, has won the Democratic primary for Florida’s 22nd Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race after Dandiya took a clear lead over Kaysia Earley in the August 18 primary. With more than 95% of votes reported, Dandiya had 68.6% of the vote, while Earley had 31.4%. Dandiya will now face Republican nominee Casey Askar in the November 3 general election. After her win, Dandiya thanked voters and volunteers and said she was ready for the next stage of her campaign.

“To the voters, to the volunteers, and to everyone who’s believed in our campaign for months, a truly heartfelt thank you,” Dandiya said.

The result gives Dandiya a place on the November ballot after she defeated Kaysia Earley in the Democratic primary. The Florida Division of Elections lists both Dandiya and Earley as Democratic candidates for District 22.

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Pia Dandiya’s message to Florida voters after victory Dandiya said winning the nomination was especially meaningful because she wants to represent her home state.

“It is my dream to represent you and to make our home state proud,” she said.

She also pointed to the issues that have shaped her campaign, including working families and public service.

“Now we begin the next chapter of our fight to stand up for working families and to write a new chapter of what it means to be a public servant in Florida,” Dandiya said.

Dandiya has built her career around education and public service. She is a Harvard graduate and previously worked as a high school principal. Her campaign has also focused on the cost of groceries, healthcare and housing for families in South Florida.

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Pia Dandiya faces Casey Askar in November election Dandiya’s Democratic primary win sets up a November contest against Republican Casey Askar, who won the Republican primary for the same district on August 18.

The Florida Division of Elections lists Askar as the Republican nominee for District 22. The general election is scheduled for November 3.

For Dandiya, the campaign now moves from the Democratic primary to a wider contest for the congressional seat. Her message on election night was clear about what she wants the next stage to focus on.

“I am honoured and I’m pumped up for the journey ahead,” Dandiya said. “Thank you so much for believing in what we are building and to a stronger tomorrow for every single one of us.”