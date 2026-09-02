Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty see sharp drop amid Iran-US conflict flare-up; brent crude skyrockets

Stock market today: Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty dropped sharply on opening on Wednesday, reacting to the international developments - the major escalation in the Iran-US conflict. While Sensex was down by nearly 700 points in the opening minute, Nifty plummeted 200 points. L: BSE building in Mumbai | R: A screengrab from a video obtained from social media on Sept 1 shows a missile launch on the day US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces carried out strikes on Iranian military target. (via Reuters)

In pre-opening trade, Sensex was at over 540 points down - at 76,397.24, while Nifty was down over 203 points - at 23,852.05.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Only Sunpharma was in green in opening trade.

Oil prices also surged to a near-six-week high after the US and Iran exchanged strikes overnight, intensifying the Middle East conflict and renewing concerns over inflation. Track Iran war LIVE updates

GIFT Nifty futures were at 24,033.5 points as of 7:38 am, signalling a negative start for the Nifty 50 index, which closed at 24,055.8 on Tuesday, according to data cited in a Reuters report.

Brent crude went up two per cent to $96.6 a barrel, triggering a drop in Asian markets and lifting global bond yields on worries of a near-term US rate hike, which could make emerging markets less attractive for global investors.

Why market is down today Stock market is down primarily due to the renewed Middle East tensions that triggered fears of inflation. The President Donald Trump-led US administration said it had launched a series of airstrikes against targets in Iran overnight, prompting an Iranian response in a major conflict flare-up.

On Tuesday, Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower as higher crude oil prices and fresh US-Iran tensions impacted investor sentiment.

BSE Sensex ended lower by 12.99 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 76,944.28 on Tuesday. During the benchmark dropped 301.15 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 76,656.12, according to data in a PTI news agency report.

The 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 24.60 points, or 0.10 per cent, to end at 24,055.80 on the weekly expiry day. The Nifty was also down almost 100 points at 23,980.55 at 3:20 pm.