Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 46: Childhood photo with Karisma Kapoor has the internet saying, ‘Jeh is that you?’
The old photo had fans looking closely at one particular detail: young Kareena Kapoor Khan’s uncanny resemblance to her younger son Jeh Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is 46 today, September 21, and her birthday has brought with it a dose of nostalgia, courtesy of sister Karisma Kapoor. The Zubeidaa actor dug out an old childhood photograph of the two sisters and shared it on Instagram. The old photo had fans looking closely at one particular detail: young Kareena’s uncanny resemblance to her son Jeh Ali Khan.
Karisma’s throwback gets everyone talking
Karisma shared a rare photograph from the sisters’ childhood, with a young version of herself smiling at the camera in a striped top and jeans. Kareena, who appears to be a toddler in the picture, is sitting beside her but is looking away from the lens. Along with the picture, Karisma wrote, "Happy birthday to the best sister ever," and added, "Always side by side Always twinning and winning. Love you mostest." She also used the hashtags #SisterLove, #HairstyleGoals and #HappyBirthday.
Deep Dive
‘Jeh is that you?’: Fans spot the resemblance
A recent appearance at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations also had the Pataudi family and Karisma Kapoor in attendance, and fans couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between Jeh and a young Kareena. The comments section was quickly filled with comparisons between Kareena’s childhood face and Jeh’s. “Jeh is that you?” one Instagram user asked. Another wrote, “Jeh is carbon copy of Bebo.” A third commented, “Kareena is looking like her son Jeh”.
Kareena also received birthday wishes from several friends and members of the film industry. Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday," while Maheep Kapoor responded with heart and evil eye emojis. Sarodist Ayaan Ali Bangash wished her with, "Many Many happy returns".
Soha Ali Khan also joined the celebrations, using the viral 1980s trend to wish her sister-in-law and calling her a "style icon". Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture of Kareena in a leheriya saree and wrote, “Happy Birthday @kareenakapoorkhan There will never be anyone like you”.
Kareena is currently seen in Daayra in theatres
Away from the birthday posts, Kareena has another reason to be in the spotlight. Daayra, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, is currently running in theatres. The film, which brings her and Prithviraj Sukumaran together for the first time, draws from a series of true events. Kareena plays DCP Ajooni Kohli, a police officer investigating an encounter killing involving DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) and his team.
Karisma Kapoor's work
Karisma Kapoor was last seen in Zee5's Brown web series. She played Rita Brown, a troubled, alcohol-dependent, and traumatized Kolkata Police detective. The series premiered in June 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.