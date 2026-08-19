A Florida Billionaire Pays $40 Million for Ferrari EV Everyone Mocked

An optometrist turned billionaire philanthropist with an eye for bold design paid a record-setting $40 million for a bespoke Ferrari Luce at auction. Just don’t expect him to drive it much. The $40 million 2026 Ferrari Luce "Tailor Made," became the most valuable new car ever sold at auction.

“It will not be my personal car to go to Publix to get bananas,” said Dr. Herbert Wertheim, who goes by Herbie to his friends.

The electric vehicle’s glass-roof design was ridiculed by some Ferrari fans when it was unveiled in May. When Wertheim bought the Ferrari on Saturday at Sotheby’s charity auction during Monterey Car Week in Monterey, Calif., he paid millions over the estimated sale price, despite the Luce being panned.

But it didn’t bother Wertheim, who has a flair for patterned loafers and wears a signature red fedora. He has even been given special dispensation to wear his hat indoors when he visits Mar-a-Lago, the private club owned by his friend Donald Trump.

“I’m kind of forward,” Wertheim said of his fashion choices. “I’ve been wearing that red hat for 20 years.”

The 87-year-old bought the Luce mainly for charity, he said. The proceeds of the record-setting sale go to the Ferrari Foundation to support education programs. Plus, he envisions lending it to worthy organizations in the future to help them raise money. It is all part of Wertheim’s goal of dispensing his vast fortune, which he puts at an estimated $5 billion to $7 billion.

“It is hard to give away billions of dollars,” the octogenarian told The Wall Street Journal.