Who is Tak Kam? Rhode Island man identified as another Times Square stabbing victim, ‘Community feels vulnerable’
A Rhode Island man sustained injuries from a stabbing in Times Square by Pamela Cisneros, who also killed another woman.
A man from Rhode Island on Monday sustained injuries from a stabbing incident in Times Square, New York City, perpetrated by a woman who fatally stabbed a woman before being shot and killed by law enforcement officers.
According to The New York Times, the injured man has been identified as Tak Kam, a 68-year-old resident of Kingston, Rhode Island. He was in New York City visiting his son, as reported by a law enforcement official to The Times.
A neighbor of Tak Kam spoke to Eyewitness News that the event has deeply unsettled the community. "To just find out that something that horrible could happen to somebody that close to you just makes the community feel vulnerable," the neighbor stated.
Times Square stabbing: 1 killed, another injured
Deep Dive
The New York City Police Department has stated that the attacks that occurred on Monday afternoon were random.
At approximately 4:24 p.m., law enforcement received several 911 calls indicating that a woman wielding two knives was attacking individuals in Times Square, as stated by New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.
Also Read: Pamela Cisneros kids: Times Square stabbing suspect's parents break silence - all on her suicide attempt and divorce
The woman suspected of the attacks has been identified as 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros from Queens. According to Tisch, she approached a man who had just left a subway station and was waiting to cross the street with his wife. A witness informed investigators that Cisneros took out two knives from a red Target bag prior to confronting the man.
According to the police commissioner, the suspect reportedly brandished the knives before stabbing the 68-year-old man in the right side of his abdomen. The man was subsequently taken to Bellevue Hospital and is currently in stable condition.
Who was Erin Piacenti?
Shortly thereafter, Cisneros stabbed a 32-year-old woman, later identified as Erin Piacenti, in the abdomen, as per Tisch. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was declared deceased. The victim, who was working as a vice president at Bank of America, just returned from maternity leave.
The officers fired at the suspect after she refused to drop the knives. She was later declared dead at the hospital.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More