Who is Tak Kam? Rhode Island man identified as another Times Square stabbing victim, ‘Community feels vulnerable’

A neighbor of Tak Kam spoke to Eyewitness News that the event has deeply unsettled the community. "To just find out that something that horrible could happen to somebody that close to you just makes the community feel vulnerable," the neighbor stated.

According to The New York Times, the injured man has been identified as Tak Kam, a 68-year-old resident of Kingston, Rhode Island . He was in New York City visiting his son, as reported by a law enforcement official to The Times.

A man from Rhode Island on Monday sustained injuries from a stabbing incident in Times Square, New York City, perpetrated by a woman who fatally stabbed a woman before being shot and killed by law enforcement officers.

What did Pamela Cisneros post about on social media before the stabbing attacks?

What did Pamela Cisneros post about on social media before the stabbing attacks?

What led to the police involvement in the Times Square stabbing incident?

What led to the police involvement in the Times Square stabbing incident?

What is known about Tak Kam, the victim of the Times Square stabbing incident?

What is known about Tak Kam, the victim of the Times Square stabbing incident?

The New York City Police Department has stated that the attacks that occurred on Monday afternoon were random.

At approximately 4:24 p.m., law enforcement received several 911 calls indicating that a woman wielding two knives was attacking individuals in Times Square, as stated by New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Also Read: Pamela Cisneros kids: Times Square stabbing suspect's parents break silence - all on her suicide attempt and divorce

The woman suspected of the attacks has been identified as 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros from Queens. According to Tisch, she approached a man who had just left a subway station and was waiting to cross the street with his wife. A witness informed investigators that Cisneros took out two knives from a red Target bag prior to confronting the man.

According to the police commissioner, the suspect reportedly brandished the knives before stabbing the 68-year-old man in the right side of his abdomen. The man was subsequently taken to Bellevue Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Who was Erin Piacenti? Shortly thereafter, Cisneros stabbed a 32-year-old woman, later identified as Erin Piacenti, in the abdomen, as per Tisch. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was declared deceased. The victim, who was working as a vice president at Bank of America, just returned from maternity leave.

The officers fired at the suspect after she refused to drop the knives. She was later declared dead at the hospital.