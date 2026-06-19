Taylor Swift fans flock to her Rhode Island home over wedding buzz

Fans of singer Taylor Swift travelled to Rhode Island on June 13 in hopes of catching a glimpse of the singer’s wedding celebrations, only to be left disappointed as no ceremony was taking place. The singer owns a beachfront mansion at Watch Hill, Rhode Island. Taylor Swift's mansion in Rhode Island (Credits: Reuters)

Swift and her long-time boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce announced their engagement on social media in August last year. Since then, speculation has swirled around their wedding plans.

Many speculated that the couple would get spotted at the location as June 13 — a date loaded with meaning for the singer, who has long considered 13 her lucky number.

The rumours gained momentum after a small group of women, alongside one in white, were spotted on a rooftop balcony of Swift’s estate, prompting theories of a possible bridal gathering. Hours later, her long-time friend Abigail Anderson Berard was seen on the property with her toddler. Videos circulating on TikTok appeared to show the same group overlooking the estate, with the outfits sparking chatter of pre-wedding festivities. The clips were later taken down.

Recently, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani appeared to confirm reports that Swift and Kelce will wed in the city next month, over the July 4 weekend.