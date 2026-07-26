Ryan Gosling to replace Nicolas Cage as Ghost Rider. All you need to know about his MCU debut
This marks Ryan Gosling’s first superhero or comic book movie. No release date has been set for Marvel’s new Ghost Rider movie.
After years of fan speculation and persistent rumours, Marvel Studios has finally confirmed that Ryan Gosling is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ghost Rider. The actor will don the iconic leather jacket and flaming skull as Johnny Blaze, taking over the role immortalised by Nicolas Cage. The casting announcement was made at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con, sending fans into a frenzy.
Ryan Gosling joins MCU as Ghost Rider
The 45-year-old Oscar nominee was revealed as the next actor to play Ghost Rider during Marvel’s anticipated Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. Marvel Studios exec Kevin Feige confirmed Ryan will essay the role in an upcoming standalone movie.
“As you know, this is a character I’ve wanted to play for a long time,” Ryan Gosling said onstage to the elated crowd in attendance.
The new Ghost Rider movie will be directed by Shawn Levy, who worked with Ryan on the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter, and famously directed the hit 2024 Marvel film Deadpool and Wolverine.
On stage, Ryan Gosling said that Shawn Levy convinced him to take the role when they were filming Star Wars: Starfighter together.
“I’m having the greatest flashback vibes here, because I was here two years ago when we showed Deadpool & Wolverine. I’ll never forget that night, because I was introduced to the greatest fans. Gosling is the absolute s**t. I say that with tremendous respect. We spent a lot of time last year making Starfighter, and the opportunity as Ryan started talking about this character, I was like, ‘Bro let’s ride.’ We’ll see you in 2028,” Shawn Levy said onstage alongside Ryan Gosling and Kevin Feige.
This marks Ryan Gosling’s first superhero or comic book movie. No release date has been set for Marvel’s new Ghost Rider movie.
About the film
Nicolas Cage first played motorcycle stuntman Johnny Blaze, aka Ghost Rider, in the 2007 film Ghost Rider. The movie served as the character’s origin story and co-starred Ryan Gosling’s longtime partner Eva Mendes as Roxanne Simpson. Nicolas Cage later reprised the role in the 2011 sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, which didn’t see Eva Mendes return.
Johnny Blaze’s comic-book origin story has him selling his soul to the Devil to save his ailing father, who beats cancer only to die in a motorcycle crash. A side effect of that bargain involves his occasional transformation-by-hellfire into the character’s iconic guise as a biker with a flaming skull. The character also has super-strength, uses fiery chain whips, and can make people feel the emotional pain they have inflicted on others through the Penance Stare.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More