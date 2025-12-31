Stranger Things 5's ‘masterpiece’ 2-hour finale to reveal more about Vecna's past, says producer Shawn Levy

The highly anticipated sci-fi series Stranger Things 5 is set to deliver big answers and strong emotions for fans worldwide. As the finale episode approaches, the makers have shared new details about what fans can expect from the last chapter of the popular series. (Also Read: Elon Musk says Will Byers' coming out scene in Stranger Things 5 was ‘forced on audiences’; fans defend Netflix show) Will Byers and Vecna in Season 5 of the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Stranger Things 5 finale to explore Vecna's past

Executive producer and director Shawn Levy, speaking to PEOPLE, shared that fans may learn more about Vecna and his past, and the final episode will offer a deeper look into Henry Creel's full journey. Levy also added that viewers will finally get clear "outcomes" after following the story for many years.

"You will get an even deeper understanding of Henry Creel and Vecna," Levy teased. “You will get outcomes.” Discussing episode eight, which runs for over two hours, Levy described it as a "masterpiece." He said the episode brings several twists and endings that will surprise fans, while also providing answers they have been waiting for.

"I just want to assure all of the people around the world who have walked the long road with us for nearly a decade, this finale is what you've been waiting for. It is both informationally satisfying and, most importantly, profoundly emotionally satisfying," Levy added.

Stranger Things finale

The makers released the trailer for the Stranger Things 5 finale episode on Tuesday, adding to the excitement. Stranger Things 5, Volume 2, was released on Netflix on Christmas, following the release of Volume 1 on November 26. The final episode, titled Stranger Things: The Finale, The Right Side Up, will stream on New Year's Eve, December 31 and on January 1 in India. The episode will run for two hours and eight minutes, making it the longest episode of the series.

With ANI inputs