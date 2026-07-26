Did Vijay Varma post about reservation and privilege? Actor breaks silence on viral screenshot

He reposted the viral screenshot, writing, “I never posted this. This is all false." The actor reposted the screenshot again, reiterating his stance by sharing, “I never posted this. This is not my story.”

As the screenshot spread across social media, many people assumed it was genuine and attributed the views expressed in it to Vijay. The post quickly fuelled conversations online. However, as the speculation intensified, Vijay took to X, formerly known as Twitter , on Saturday to clear the air and address the viral claim.

For days, a viral screenshot of what was claimed to be Vijay Varma 's Instagram Story has been circulating on social media. In the post, the actor appeared to share his views on reservation and privilege, triggering widespread discussion and debate across platforms. With the screenshot continuing to gain traction, Vijay has now addressed the viral claim.

The text of the viral screenshot attributed to Vijay read, “My father bought a Maruti 800 when I was born. By the time I reached Class 12, he bought me a Honda Civic. I used to go to coaching in that car, while my best friend, who was from a Marwari family, still rode a 12 year old Hero Honda. We appeared for a government exam. He scored well but didn't get a seat. On the result day, he rode back home crying on his bike, while I was fine. I didn't need a reservation but he did. It was his right. If not, then atleast a fair chance was his right.”

Meanwhile, Vijay has been vocal in expressing his support for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities. He also reacted to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid the student protests. The actor shared an Instagram post following the announcement, using a lyric of the song Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil movie.