Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu step in to help Gabbar Singh actor Ramesh after brain stroke with ₹5 lakh support

The Telugu film industry has united to stand by actor Ramesh, known for his role in Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh, following a severe brain stroke. Ramesh has been admitted to Apollo Hospital, where he is being treated, and his health is being monitored. When news of the actor’s medical condition reached the Mega family, Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu immediately extended financial help to him. Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu have extended support to Gabbar Singh actor Ramesh's family after the actor suffered brain stroke,

Chiranjeevi extends support to Ramesh's family According to TV9 Telugu, Chiranjeevi has been in regular touch with Apollo Hospitals Dr Subba Reddy to know about the health condition of Ramesh. To help the family with their finances, the actor handed over a cheque worth ₹3 lakh to the family. In addition to the financial aid, Chiranjeevi provided assurance of support with the state government’s medical health insurance scheme.

His brother, actor Naga Babu, also contributed to the family with a cheque consisting of ₹2 lakh, which made a total contribution of ₹5 lakhs by the Mega family. Chiranjeevi wished Ramesh a speedy recovery and hoped for a smooth return to his normal life.

Vamsi Shekar shared a photo of the actors sharing the cheque with the family of Ramesh. The tweet read, “Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu extended ₹3 lakh towards Gabbarsingh actor Ramesh's treatment after learning of his brain stroke and assured all possible support. Shri @NagaBabuOffl Garu also contributed ₹2 lakh.”