Ravi Kishan is everywhere right now. From “money follows my brother” and “Koteshwaray Shiv Koteshwaray” to viral dance moves and meme-worthy interviews, the actor-politician has become Gen Z’s unlikely internet obsession. And now, the Ravi Kishan effect has revived singer Aroob Khan’s 2020 track Gucci, with creators pairing it with his clips and dance edits, giving the song a fresh burst of virality. Originally released in 2020, the track was already popular and had gone viral back then, but it has now found a second life on Instagram. Everyone was sending me Ravi Kishan reels: Gucci singer Aroob Khan on the track going viral again

“It was so unexpected. At first when it started, random videos started popping up on my Explore and I was like, okay, okay. And then suddenly it was everywhere. It was like a shocker to me and I was really surprised to see that it was all over the internet,” Aroob tells us. Soon, everyone around her was sending her versions of the trend. “My friend groups, my family, mama, even my brother, everyone started sending me these reels. There were different versions of those Ravi Kishan reels. So, it was really funny to me at the same time. I was very happy that everyone is connecting to the song again and it was a really nice feeling,” she says.

For the singer, it proves that songs don’t necessarily have a shelf life. “I just feel like for music, you can’t put an expiry date on it. If the music is good, then people would really start connecting with that music in the future.” She admits she did not expect Gucci to make a comeback years after its release, but is happy to see people connecting with the song again and interpreting it in their own way.

With Ravi Kishan at the centre of the trend, Aroob is keen to take the viral moment a step further. She reveals that she has already asked her team to reach out to him for a possible collaboration. “I literally told my team to connect to him because obviously he is the OG and he has set the trend. I would love to do that if I get a chance,” she shares.

Meanwhile, Aroob is looking to build on the momentum with new music. She has recently released Bhete Jaana Hai, which she describes as a dance number aimed at Gen Z. She is also keen to explore the indie space and eventually make her way into Bollywood. “I want to get into the indie side of the music as well because that showcases what kind of an artist you are,” she says, adding, “I would love to get into Bollywood. So, I have those plans and I have a couple more songs ready for that.”

Asked which actor she would dream of singing for in Bollywood, Aroob has a clear response. “I wish I could do it for Salman Khan. I just hope that in future I get to collaborate with Sunidhi Chauhan. She has been my inspiration. It would be a collaboration with Sunidhi in Salman’s movie. (Laughs)”