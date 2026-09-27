India schedule at Asian Games 2026 Day 10: Manu Bhaker, Sreeshankar headline medal rush; Lovlina, cricket in focus
Manu Bhaker, Avinash Sable and Murali Sreeshankar headline India's Day 10 medal hunt, while Lovlina, cricket and hockey also take the spotlight on September 28.
India are set for one of their most medal-heavy days yet at the 2026 Asian Games on September 28, with a stacked athletics programme and multiple shooting finals offering opportunities throughout Day 10. The action begins before sunrise with surfing and archery before Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat take centre stage in the women’s 25m pistol.
The morning will also feature Sumit Nagal in tennis, Jyothi Surekha Vennam in compound archery and Lovlina Borgohain in boxing. India’s men’s cricket team have a knockout assignment against Afghanistan in the quarter-finals, while the men’s hockey side face Bangladesh later in the day.
The biggest concentration of medal events, however, comes in athletics. Avinash Sable, Murali Sreeshankar, Parul Chaudhary, Vithya Ramraj, Gulveer Singh, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh are among the Indians scheduled for finals during a packed evening session.
Sable, Sreeshankar, Manu Bhaker headline huge medal day
Deep Dive
Shooting could provide the first medals of the day, with Bhaker, Esha and Rahi involved in the women’s 25m pistol competition. India are scheduled for the team final in the morning before the individual final later, subject to qualification.
Athletics then takes over in the afternoon. Seema and Sanya Yadav begin India’s medal-event programme in the women’s discus throw before the 400m hurdles finals, Sable’s 3000m steeplechase, Sreeshankar’s long jump and the men’s javelin throw featuring Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh.
Parul Chaudhary and Seema will then contest the women’s 5000m final, while India are also scheduled for the women’s 4x100m relay final to close their programme.
Also Read: Asian Games 2026 Highlights Day 9: Sarvesh , Ancy, squash stars win 4 silvers; India clinch 7 medals in a day
India’s complete schedule for September 28
All timings are in IST.
Surfing
Men’s Shortboard – Round 3, Heat 2: Sivaraj Babu | 3:58 AM
Men’s Shortboard – Round 3, Heat 8: Kishore Kumar | 6:46 AM
Men’s Shortboard – Quarter-finals: Kishore Kumar, Sivaraj Babu, subject to qualification | 9:26 AM onwards
Archery
Compound Men’s Individual – 1/16 Elimination Round: Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam | 4:45 AM
Compound Men’s Individual – 1/8 Elimination Round: Subject to qualification | 5:25 AM
Compound Women’s Individual – 1/16 Elimination Round: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Tanishakti Chikitha | 9:45 AM
Compound Women’s Individual – 1/8 Elimination Round: Subject to qualification | 10:25 AM
Shooting
Women’s 25m Pistol – Rapid Qualification: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat | 6:10 AM
Women’s 25m Pistol Team – Final: India | 6:10 AM
Men’s Trap – Qualification, Day 2: Kynan Chenai, Athar Rizvi, Shapath Bharadwaj | 6:30 AM
Men’s Trap Team – Qualification, Day 2: India | 6:30 AM
Women’s Trap – Qualification, Day 2: Neeru, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat | 6:30 AM
Women’s Trap Team – Qualification, Day 2: India | 6:30 AM
Women’s 25m Pistol – Final: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, subject to qualification | 10:45 AM
Sepaktakraw
Women’s Doubles – Preliminary Round, Group B: India vs Japan | 6:30 AM
Women’s Doubles – Semi-finals: Subject to qualification | 10:30 AM
Tennis
Men’s Singles – Second Round: Sumit Nagal vs Seongchan Hong | 6:30 AM
Men’s Singles – Second Round: Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismantara | 6:30 AM onwards
Women’s Doubles – First Round: Ankita Raina/Rutuja Bhosale vs Yulia Putintseva/Anna Danilina | 7:30 AM onwards
Men’s Doubles – Second Round: Yuki Bhambri/Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Beibit Zhukayev/Denis Yevseyev | 9:00 AM onwards
Men’s Doubles – Second Round: Anirudh Chandrasekar/N Sriram Balaji vs Pradip Khadka/Abhishek Bastola | 9:00 AM onwards
Mixed Doubles – First Round: N Sriram Balaji/Ankita Raina vs Kiran Thompson/Eudice Chong | 9:00 AM onwards
Volleyball
Men’s Team – Preliminary Pool C: India vs Hong Kong | 6:30 AM
Squash
Women’s Team – Pool C: India vs China | 6:30 AM
Men’s Team – Pool A: India vs China | 8:30 AM
Women’s Team – Pool C: India vs Japan | 12:00 PM
Men’s Team – Pool C: India vs South Korea | 2:00 PM
Sailing
Men’s Skiff/49er – Opening Series: Prince Noble, Manu Francis | 7:30 AM onwards
Men’s Dinghy/ILCA 7 – Qualification Series: Vishnu Saravanan | 7:30 AM onwards
Women’s Skiff/49er FX – Qualification Series: Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma | 7:30 AM onwards
Women’s Dinghy/ILCA 6 – Qualification Series: Nethra Kumanan | 7:30 AM onwards
Mixed Dinghy/470 – Opening Series: Shraddha Verma, Ravindra Kumar | 8:30 AM onwards
Women’s Skiff/49er FX – Races 6, 7 and 8: Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma | 10:40 AM onwards
Girls’ Dinghy/ILCA 4 – Opening Series: Mahi Verma | 10:40 AM onwards
Kurash
Women’s -78kg – Second Round: Pincky Balhara | 8:00 AM
Women’s -78kg – Semi-finals: Pincky Balhara, subject to qualification | 10:40 AM
Women’s -78kg – Final: Pincky Balhara, subject to qualification | 11:30 AM
Cricket
Men’s Team – Quarter-final 2: India vs Afghanistan | 10:00 AM
Boxing
Women’s 75kg – Round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain vs Seong Suyeon | 10:00 AM
Women’s 60kg – Quarter-final: Priya vs Mijgona Samadova | 2:15 PM
Men’s 90kg – Quarter-final: Kapil Pokhariya vs Kim Gichae | 3:45 PM
Athletics
Women’s Discus Throw – Final: Seema, Sanya Yadav | 2:35 PM
Mixed 4x100m Relay – Round 1, Heat 2: India | 3:09 PM
Women’s 400m Hurdles – Final: Vithya Ramraj, Anu Raghavan | 3:53 PM
Men’s 400m Hurdles – Final: Santosh Kumar, Tamilarasan | 4:03 PM
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase – Final: Avinash Mukund Sable | 4:17 PM
Men’s Long Jump – Final: Murali Sreeshankar, David Solomon Patturaj | 4:30 PM
Men’s 1500m – Final: Yoonus Shah, Gulveer Singh | 4:38 PM
Men’s Javelin Throw – Final: Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh | 4:45 PM
Women’s 800m – Round 1, Heat 1: Gowthami Jayaraman | 4:50 PM
Women’s 800m – Round 1, Heat 2: Pooja | 5:00 PM
Women’s 5000m – Final: Parul Chaudhary, Seema | 5:13 PM
Men’s 4x400m Relay – Round 1, Heat 2: India | 6:01 PM
Women’s 4x100m Relay – Final: India | 6:34 PM
Hockey
Men’s Pool A: India vs Bangladesh | 3:30 PM
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More