India schedule at Asian Games 2026 Day 10: Manu Bhaker, Sreeshankar headline medal rush; Lovlina, cricket in focus

India are set for one of their most medal-heavy days yet at the 2026 Asian Games on September 28, with a stacked athletics programme and multiple shooting finals offering opportunities throughout Day 10. The action begins before sunrise with surfing and archery before Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat take centre stage in the women’s 25m pistol. Manu Bhaker will be in action on Day 10 of the Asian Games. (PTI)

The morning will also feature Sumit Nagal in tennis, Jyothi Surekha Vennam in compound archery and Lovlina Borgohain in boxing. India’s men’s cricket team have a knockout assignment against Afghanistan in the quarter-finals, while the men’s hockey side face Bangladesh later in the day.

The biggest concentration of medal events, however, comes in athletics. Avinash Sable, Murali Sreeshankar, Parul Chaudhary, Vithya Ramraj, Gulveer Singh, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh are among the Indians scheduled for finals during a packed evening session.