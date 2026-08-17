Jana Nayagan OTT release date: When and where to watch Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's final film as an actor

“Thangamey! Thalapathy #Jananayagan is all set to meet you all on 21st August only on Zee 5,” read the caption of the post.

On Monday, the official Instagram account of Zee5 Tamil shared an AI-generated teaser promo to release the OTT release date of Jana Nayagan . The film will premiere on the platform on August 21.

Jana Nayagan OTT release date : Want to watch Tamil Nadu CM Vijay 's final film again? Jana Nayagan’s road to release has been a long one. H Vinoth’s action drama took over 7 months to be cleared by the CBFC. After its theatrical release, the film is now gearing up for the OTT release. Fans can now watch the film from the comfort of their home.

About Jana Nayagan Jana Nayagan has been billed as the final film of actor Vijay. It was set for release in theatres on January 9, but was delayed after CBFC did not certify it in time. It also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. It finally released in theatres on July 23.

The film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain in pivotal roles. It revolves around Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (Vijay), who takes on the responsibility of raising Viji (Mamitha Baiju) to become a strong and independent woman who joins the army. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he comes face-to-face with his old enemy, John Himmler (Bobby Deol).

About the delay The film was stuck without a censor certificate for several months. Reports indicated that the film was first screened for the CBFC examining committee in December 2025. The committee reportedly suggested several cuts and indicated that the film could receive a U/A certificate once the changes were made. Producers are said to have accepted the recommendations and resubmitted the film.

However, the situation changed when complaints about certain scenes led to the film being referred to a revising committee, causing further delays. The prolonged certification process has disrupted the film’s release plans, international schedules, and distribution agreements. Vijay has since alleged ‘conspiracy’ over the film’s delay, blaming the then-ruling parties for it. He also alleged that news about his personal life was deliberately leaked closer to the elections. Then, HD print was leaked and arrests were made eventually. Recently, the movie's makers arranged a success meet in Chennai.