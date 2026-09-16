New UPI charges: Will you pay extra for sending money or shopping? 5 things that remain free

From October 15, merchants accepting UPI payments above ₹2,000 will pay a fee under the new framework, but customers will not have to pay this charge. The clarification from the government came on Tuesday after confusion over the new framework and whether people would have to pay for making UPI payments.

The new Unified Payments Interface framework will not mean a charge on people for using UPI, the government has clarified. UPI payments between two individuals will remain completely free, no matter how much money is transferred. Payments made to merchants up to ₹2,000 will also remain free.

Will consumers have to pay any fees for person-to-person (P2P) UPI transactions?

Will consumers have to pay any fees for person-to-person (P2P) UPI transactions?

What types of UPI transactions are subject to the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR)?

What types of UPI transactions are subject to the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR)?

Will you be charged for sending money to another person? No. If you send money to a friend, family member or another individual through UPI, you will not have to pay a transaction fee, platform fee or any other charge.

This will remain the case irrespective of the amount transferred. So, whether you send ₹500 or ₹50,000 to another person, the UPI transaction will remain free.

The government said person-to-person (P2P) transactions account for about 70% of the total value of UPI transactions and will remain outside the MDR framework.

What if you use UPI to pay a shop? The new framework comes into the picture here. If you make a UPI payment to a merchant of up to ₹2,000, there will be no MDR.

If you scan a shop's QR code and pay ₹500, ₹1,000 or ₹2,000, the payment remains free.

The government said customers will not have to pay a charge for these transactions.

ALSO READ | UPI charges of 0.4% to be levied on merchant transactions above ₹2,000

What happens if the payment is above ₹ 2,000? For specified merchant transactions above ₹2,000, MDR will apply. MDR, or Merchant Discount Rate, is a charge within the payment ecosystem. It is not a tax and is not money collected by the government or NPCI, the government said.

Under the new framework, a 0.4% MDR will apply to specified merchant transactions above ₹2,000. For transactions of ₹75,000 or more, the MDR will be capped at ₹300 per transaction.

The government has specified that customers will not pay MDR. Banks have also been advised to ensure that merchants do not pass the MDR cost on to customers.