‘Modi tax’: Opposition slams Centre over UPI charges on merchant transactions; Rahul, Kharge target PM

The Opposition on Tuesday slammed the BJP government over its decision to introduce a 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI payments above ₹2,000 made to merchants. The Congress called it the "Modi tax" and alleged that a "compromised" prime minister had "surrendered" to US pressure. The Opposition targeted the BJP government over the 0.4 per cent MDR fee that will apply to person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above ₹2,000. (ANI/PTI/ANI) After nearly six years of allowing merchants to use UPI without a transaction fee, the government announced a 0.4 per cent MDR charge on payments above ₹2,000, effective October 15. MDR is a fee that merchants pay to banks and payment companies when a customer makes a digital payment. The new rules apply only to person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions above ₹2,000. Person-to-person (P2P) payments will continue to remain free, regardless of the amount. Opposition targets BJP over UPI move

Pawan Khera, Congress' media and publicity department head and Rajya Sabha MP, said the 0.4 per cent MDR on UPI payments above ₹2,000 should be termed the "Modi Tax". "He popularised UPI, wanted all the credit for building a 'cashless economy' -- and now he is taxing people for using it," Khera said on X.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s official X account posted, “Loot the people, fill up the pockets of your own, this is the BJP’s way.” Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Rajya Sabha MP Haris Beeran told news agency PTI that the government has “betrayed the general public”. “...It means that merchants will definitely have to pay. They will then try to recover the cost from customers. Secondly, this will discourage merchants from going digital,” he said. Rahul Gandhi, Kharge on UPI charges Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Modi government has quietly cleared the way for UPI charges, while Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the Modi government's "loot" has now reached UPI. "The government says no fees will be charged to customers. But where will the fees imposed on shopkeepers ultimately come from? Added to the prices, straight out of the customer's pocket," Gandhi wrote.

Gandhi alleged that US payment companies have long opposed India's zero-MDR policy, adding, "Just like with the US Trade Deal, Compromised PM Modi is once again surrendering to American pressure," In a post, Kharge alleged that high inflation has already put a strain on the common person's finances. "Wholesale inflation is near 10%, and the BJP government has planned to impose a 'Digital Payments Tax' on the public, aiming to destroy whatever little savings they have left," he said in a post in Hindi on X.