'Compromised PM Modi again surrendering to US': Rahul Gandhi says govt 'opening doors' for UPI transaction fee

The Centre has “quietly opened the door” to imposing fees on UPI transactions above ₹2,000, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Tuesday. Merchants could eventually pass the cost on to consumers, the Lok Sabha Opposition leader said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi-govt of opening the way for fees on UPI transactions above ₹2,000. (ANI/PMO)

His remarks came a day after the Centre notified changes under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act and clarified that no charges can be imposed on UPI transactions of up to ₹2,000.

On X, Rahul Gandhi said transactions above ₹2,000 may account for only about 5% of UPI transactions by volume but represent nearly 65% of their total value. He said that even if customers were not directly charged, merchants could recover the fee by increasing prices.

“The government says no fees will be charged to customers. But where will the fees imposed on shopkeepers ultimately come from?” Gandhi said, alleging that this was aimed at changing India’s zero-MDR policy.

He also accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government of responding to pressure from American payment companies.

"American payment companies have long opposed India's zero-MDR policy. Now, the Modi government has opened the path to changing the policy in exactly that direction. Just like with the US Trade Deal, Compromised PM Modi is once again surrendering to American pressure," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.