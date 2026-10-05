Maharashtra govt orders 10% water cut from October 16 across state amid El Niño concerns

The Maharashtra government on Monday ordered a minimum 10% water cut across all urban local bodies from October 16, citing reduced rainfall and limited water availability amid the impact of El Niño. The government has declared drought in 265 talukas where the Trigger-1 criterion was applied during the 2026 kharif seasona. (Representational photo) (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

All municipal corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats have been directed to implement the 10% water cut from October 16. They have also been asked to undertake special drives to prevent leakages. Sewage treatment plants (STPs) should operate at full capacity, with treated wastewater being used for gardens, construction and washing purposes.

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Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, while announcing the decision, said the Water Resources Department has undertaken detailed dam-wise and use-wise planning of available water up to August 31, 2027, with drinking water being accorded the highest priority.

The government has declared drought in 265 talukas where the Trigger-1 criterion was applied during the 2026 kharif season. Mahajan said that, given the possibility of El Niño continuing into next year, all concerned agencies have been directed to use water judiciously and implement stringent conservation measures.

Under the water management plan, drinking water requirements will be prioritised while planning the use of water from dams and reservoirs. Water required for drinking purposes will be reserved up to August 31, 2027, after taking evaporation, siltation and unauthorised extraction into account. A 10% additional emergency buffer stock will also be maintained in every reservoir.

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In extreme circumstances, water from dead storage may be utilised after a technical assessment.

Industries have been mandated to reuse or recycle at least 30% of the water they use.

For agriculture, water will be allocated for irrigation only after meeting drinking water, livestock and fodder requirements. Rabi foodgrain and fodder crops will get priority, followed by other rabi crops. Water will be allocated to perennial crops only if supplies remain available. The government will also promote water-saving irrigation methods.