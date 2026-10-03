Mumbai AQI at 110, to rise further due to Super El Nino effect

Mumbai: The city’s overall air quality index (AQI) registered a sharp spike on Friday, climbing from 79 the previous day to 110. The highest AQI in the city was recorded in Worli, at 180, followed by Navy Nagar at 145, Deonar at 142 and Ghatkopar at 137. As per the Central Pollution Control Board’s classification, an AQI of 0-50 is considered good; 51-100 satisfactory. (PTI)

As per the Central Pollution Control Board’s classification, an AQI of 0-50 is considered good; 51-100 satisfactory; 101-200 moderate; 201-300 poor; 301-400 very poor; and 401-500 severe.

Gufran Beig, chair professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) said pollution levels would only increase further as the impact of the super El Nino is felt in the forthcoming winter months.

“While the impact of super El Nino on the monsoon is well-known, what we need to brace for is its impact on the winter months,” he warned.

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