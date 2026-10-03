50-year-old man dies, son injured after house collapses in Delhi’s Jwalapuri

A 50-year-old man died and his 20-year-old son was injured after a two-storey house collapsed in west Delhi’s Jwalapuri on Thursday evening, trapping the two under the debris, officials aware of the matter said. The father and son were trapped under debris after their house collapsed in Jwalapuri. The 50-year-old father died, while his 20-year-old son was injured.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the incident was reported at 4.03pm from a house in Jwalapuri, near Udyog Nagar metro station.

“The DFS received a call about the house collapse and rushed two water tenders, a water bowser, an immediate response team and a quick response vehicle to the spot,” a fire official said.

According to DFS officials, the approximately 25-square-yard ground-plus-one-storey house collapsed, trapping the father and son underneath the debris.

“The men were pulled out when the debris was being cleared. There was no information initially about their presence,” a fire official said.

The two were subsequently rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in a CATS ambulance. The father, Samsuhal, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while his son, Soheb, is admitted with a back injury, officials said.

The fire department teams returned from the spot around 5.35pm after completing the rescue operation.

The fire department said that legal proceedings were being carried out by Nangloi police station officials.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.