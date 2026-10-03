50-year-old man dies, son injured after house collapses in Delhi’s Jwalapuri
A 50-year-old man died and his 20-year-old son was injured after their two-storey house collapsed in Jwalapuri, west Delhi, on Thursday evening.
A 50-year-old man died and his 20-year-old son was injured after a two-storey house collapsed in west Delhi’s Jwalapuri on Thursday evening, trapping the two under the debris, officials aware of the matter said.
According to the Delhi Fire Services, the incident was reported at 4.03pm from a house in Jwalapuri, near Udyog Nagar metro station.
“The DFS received a call about the house collapse and rushed two water tenders, a water bowser, an immediate response team and a quick response vehicle to the spot,” a fire official said.
According to DFS officials, the approximately 25-square-yard ground-plus-one-storey house collapsed, trapping the father and son underneath the debris.
“The men were pulled out when the debris was being cleared. There was no information initially about their presence,” a fire official said.
The two were subsequently rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in a CATS ambulance. The father, Samsuhal, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while his son, Soheb, is admitted with a back injury, officials said.
The fire department teams returned from the spot around 5.35pm after completing the rescue operation.
The fire department said that legal proceedings were being carried out by Nangloi police station officials.
The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More