Warren Central High School shooting: 5 things to know about Indianapolis shooting after Lawrence North football game

A shooting was reported near Warren Central High School in Indianapolis on Friday night, shortly after the school hosted Lawrence North for a high-profile football game, with police investigating and multiple people reported injured as authorities continued to gather details. Indianapolis shooting after Lawrence North football game. (Representational image) (Pexel)

Here are five things to know about the incident: 1. Shooting reported near Warren Central High School

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 9500 block of East 16th Street after receiving a report of a person being shot, according to FOX59. Officers found a victim suffering injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Warren Central High School is located at 9500 E. 16th Street in Indianapolis.

2. Latest reports say two people were injured Early reporting from local outlets initially described one shooting victim. A later WISH-TV report said a boy was in serious condition and a girl was stable at area hospitals after the shooting.

Authorities had not publicly released the identities of those injured in the reports available early Saturday.

3. Shooting happened after Warren Central vs Lawrence North game The incident followed Friday night's football matchup between Warren Central and Lawrence North, which was scheduled for 7 p.m. at Warren Central. The school's athletic calendar confirms the game was held at Warren Central's Warrior Stadium.

FOX59 reported that Warren Central had played Lawrence North before the shooting but did not provide further details about whether the shooting was connected to the game.

4. Warren Central won the football game The shooting came after a major Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference matchup. WTHR reported that No. 2 Warren Central defeated No. 4 Lawrence North 53-37, with Keyon Thomas scoring six rushing touchdowns.

Warren Central entered the game unbeaten, while Lawrence North had a 5-1 record heading into the matchup.

5. Police investigation is ongoing IMPD was investigating the shooting, and authorities had not released additional information about what led to the incident or identified a suspect in the initial FOX59 report.

The incident remained a developing story early Saturday, with local authorities expected to provide further information as the investigation progresses.