Warren Central High School shooting: 5 things to know about Indianapolis shooting after Lawrence North football game
A shooting occurred near Warren Central High School in Indianapolis following a football game, resulting in multiple injuries.
A shooting was reported near Warren Central High School in Indianapolis on Friday night, shortly after the school hosted Lawrence North for a high-profile football game, with police investigating and multiple people reported injured as authorities continued to gather details.
Here are five things to know about the incident:
1. Shooting reported near Warren Central High School
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 9500 block of East 16th Street after receiving a report of a person being shot, according to FOX59. Officers found a victim suffering injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
Warren Central High School is located at 9500 E. 16th Street in Indianapolis.
2. Latest reports say two people were injured
Early reporting from local outlets initially described one shooting victim. A later WISH-TV report said a boy was in serious condition and a girl was stable at area hospitals after the shooting.
Authorities had not publicly released the identities of those injured in the reports available early Saturday.
3. Shooting happened after Warren Central vs Lawrence North game
The incident followed Friday night's football matchup between Warren Central and Lawrence North, which was scheduled for 7 p.m. at Warren Central. The school's athletic calendar confirms the game was held at Warren Central's Warrior Stadium.
FOX59 reported that Warren Central had played Lawrence North before the shooting but did not provide further details about whether the shooting was connected to the game.
4. Warren Central won the football game
The shooting came after a major Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference matchup. WTHR reported that No. 2 Warren Central defeated No. 4 Lawrence North 53-37, with Keyon Thomas scoring six rushing touchdowns.
Warren Central entered the game unbeaten, while Lawrence North had a 5-1 record heading into the matchup.
5. Police investigation is ongoing
IMPD was investigating the shooting, and authorities had not released additional information about what led to the incident or identified a suspect in the initial FOX59 report.
The incident remained a developing story early Saturday, with local authorities expected to provide further information as the investigation progresses.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More