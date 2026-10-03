Anup Bagchi choice for HDFC Bank CEO signals regulatory slant for fresh blood

ICICI Bank veteran Anup Bagchi’s appointment as the managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Bank is the latest instance of the regulator approving external candidates to helm private sector banks. Announced late on 1 October, Bagchi’s appointment comes after he emerged as the frontrunner for the position over internal candidate and current deputy managing director Kaizad Bharucha. Anup Bagchi, 56, brings experience across banking and financial services, including retail, broking and insurance, from his previous roles. (mint)

“RBI might want to bring in more outsiders that are not part of the system as they can bring in more independence with them. Also, age is in Bagchi’s favour, and the regulator would want continuity and stability in India’s largest private sector bank,” said Siddharth Goel, director, Fitch Ratings.

The decision to pick Bagchi, 56, follows other such recent approvals, including Prashant Kumar at Yes Bank in March 2020 and Vinay Tonse in April 2026, both former State Bank of India officials. Last year, RBI approved the appointment of Axis Bank’s Rajiv Anand as the head of IndusInd Bank, following which he took charge in August 2025. In September 2024, Kotak Bank’s KVS Manian took over as the head of Federal Bank, whereas Mahesh Muralidhar Pai, previously chief general manager at Canara Bank, took over as MD of South Indian Bank from 1 October.

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More recent appointments expand the trend More recently, Kotak Bank on Thursday said that RBI has approved the appointment of Anup Kumar Saha as MD and CEO. While Saha heads the retail bank, government business, data analytics and marketing functions at Kotak Bank, he is largely being viewed as an external candidate given that he joined the bank only nine months ago in January 2026, after eight-year and 14-year stints at Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank, respectively.

Bringing in a fresh perspective was especially important for HDFC Bank, given that the leadership change comes at a time when the bank has been facing corporate governance concerns and allegations of aggressive marketing practices over the past year, according to experts.

“To some extent, the reputation of the bank has taken a hit. That means if an insider is going to continue as MD, customers and the market might question what plan does he have to bring changes if he couldn’t do much being a part of the board for so long? There’s no guarantee he’ll do all those things now,” said a senior banker on the condition of anonymity, adding that appointing an external candidate is a better and more neutral option which should make it easier to unite and gather the support of the board.

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Bagchi’s broader financial-services experience in focus In addition to being new to the bank, Bagchi’s extensive mainstream banking experience and that across other financial-services firms is being seen as a win to boost HDFC Bank’s business performance.

“The real issue investors have is HDFC’s ability to maintain earnings growth and have a robust business model post the merger. So from HDFC’s perspective it has to be somebody who can get the business model right,” said Abizer Diwanji, founder, NeoStrat Advisors, adding that Bagchi has more retail and broking as well as insurance experience.

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“HDFC’s processes are restricted primarily to banking, so that may weigh in his favour,” he said, citing the example of ICICI Bank’s ‘3-in-one’ account started by Bagchi, which facilitated linking of brokers’ accounts to savings accounts thereby increasing the bank’s float. “He will be able to bring some of that expertise into HDFC as he has more well-rounded experience.”