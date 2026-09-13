HDFC Bank submits two names as RBI set to appoint new CEO
The banking rules require private-sector banks to obtain prior RBI approval for the appointment of their managing director and CEO.
Updated on: Sep 13, 2026, 11:13:23 IST
Reuters
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HDFC Bank's board has submitted two candidates to the Reserve Bank of India for the role of CEO, the lender said on Saturday, formally starting the succession process for Sashidhar Jagdishan, who is due to retire later this year.
The bank did not disclose the names of the candidates.
The bank also moved to bolster its board, reappointing V. Srinivasa Rangan as a whole-time director, a regulatory designation for full-time bank directors, and appointing Chief Credit Officer Jimmy Tata to the board in the same capacity.
Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha is already a whole-time director.