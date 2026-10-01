Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after Jorge Jesus says he won’t start vs Denmark: ‘I’ll tell the truth in due time’
Cristiano Ronaldo released the statement on social media announcing his exit.
Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday confirmed that he has left the Portugal national team camp, hours after coach Jorge Jesus revealed that the star forward would not start against Denmark in their final group game of the ongoing Nations League in Copenhagen on Thursday.
Ronaldo released a statement on social media announcing his exit. The 41-year-old also vowed to reveal the truth behind his decision “in due time”, but for now wished his teammates luck ahead of the Denmark game.
“After the National Team coach’s press conference, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the National Team training camp,” Ronaldo posted in Portuguese on Instagram.
“In due time, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led to my departure from the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself.
“Now is the time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my teammates.”
Ronaldo, the leading goalscorer in international football with 146 goals and a player on the verge of reaching 1,000 career goals, had earlier been benched for Portugal’s game against Norway, which they won 2-1. He has since not trained with the Portugal squad, prompting speculation about a possible rift with Jesus.
The Portuguese federation said only that Ronaldo had left the training camp and that the team’s preparations would continue with the remaining 24 squad members.
“The entire delegation remains fully focused on the national team’s upcoming fixtures and on achieving our goals,” the federation said.
Ronaldo had not trained on Wednesday and had reportedly left the training camp, where the team was preparing for the Denmark game.
Earlier in his press conference, Jesus said every player knows that the coach makes the final decision and revealed that Ronaldo had told him he would accept whatever call he made.
Jesus, who worked with Ronaldo for about a year in Saudi Arabia, also said no player would receive special treatment in the squad and that Goncalo Ramos would start ahead of the Al-Nassr star against Denmark, if everything went to plan.
“I don't know what's going to happen in the game,” Jesus said. “If we need [Ronaldo] to play [at some point], he'll play. If not, he won't.”
Ronaldo had recently said that the current Saudi Pro League season was likely to be the last of his professional career. Earlier this year, he also said the 2026 World Cup would be the final World Cup of his career. However, he has not specified when he intends to stop playing for Portugal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More