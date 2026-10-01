Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after Jorge Jesus says he won’t start vs Denmark: ‘I’ll tell the truth in due time’

“Now is the time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my teammates.”

“In due time, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led to my departure from the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself.

“After the National Team coach’s press conference, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the National Team training camp,” Ronaldo posted in Portuguese on Instagram.

Ronaldo released a statement on social media announcing his exit. The 41-year-old also vowed to reveal the truth behind his decision “in due time”, but for now wished his teammates luck ahead of the Denmark game.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday confirmed that he has left the Portugal national team camp, hours after coach Jorge Jesus revealed that the star forward would not start against Denmark in their final group game of the ongoing Nations League in Copenhagen on Thursday.

Ronaldo, the leading goalscorer in international football with 146 goals and a player on the verge of reaching 1,000 career goals, had earlier been benched for Portugal’s game against Norway, which they won 2-1. He has since not trained with the Portugal squad, prompting speculation about a possible rift with Jesus.

The Portuguese federation said only that Ronaldo had left the training camp and that the team’s preparations would continue with the remaining 24 squad members.

“The entire delegation remains fully focused on the national team’s upcoming fixtures and on achieving our goals,” the federation said.

Ronaldo had not trained on Wednesday and had reportedly left the training camp, where the team was preparing for the Denmark game.

Earlier in his press conference, Jesus said every player knows that the coach makes the final decision and revealed that Ronaldo had told him he would accept whatever call he made.

Jesus, who worked with Ronaldo for about a year in Saudi Arabia, also said no player would receive special treatment in the squad and that Goncalo Ramos would start ahead of the Al-Nassr star against Denmark, if everything went to plan.

“I don't know what's going to happen in the game,” Jesus said. “If we need [Ronaldo] to play [at some point], he'll play. If not, he won't.”

Ronaldo had recently said that the current Saudi Pro League season was likely to be the last of his professional career. Earlier this year, he also said the 2026 World Cup would be the final World Cup of his career. However, he has not specified when he intends to stop playing for Portugal.