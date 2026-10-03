HT Morning Brief October 3: Anti-CEC stir thwarted in Delhi; India basks in six-gold glory at Asian Games

The letters written by two election commissioners to cabinet secretary TV Somanathan about the alleged misconduct of senior deputy election commissioner Maneesh Garg dealt with a worrying removal of oversight into the working of the Election Commission’s director general of IT, Seema Khanna, HT learns. The two letters, written by Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi separately in July are identical in their language. While they do not mention a difference of opinion in the poll body, they are clear that Garg’s decision to remove the routing of the DG (IT)’s files to a deputy EC was a violation. Read more here .

Security forces on Friday thwarted attempts by protesters to gather at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, even as thousands turned up at Shivaji Park in Mumbai amid a spiralling row over alleged irregularities in SIR of electoral rolls. In the Capital, around 1,000 people were detained as authorities prevented demonstrators from reaching the designated protest site by stepping up deployment and sealing roads. In Mumbai, Cockroach Janta Party chief Abhijeet Dipke was among those at the protest. Read more here .

All through Friday, from archery to hockey, amid a breathless streak from boxing and wrestling in between, came India’s best day at the 2026 Asian Games. Lalremsiami’s booming reverse-hit and Savita Punia’s calming left-hand stroke save was the fulcrum to India’s women turning the screws on China, ending a 44-year wait and fast-tracking their ticket to the LA Olympics. Kumkum Mohod struck 10s with such frequency that it stunned even the Koreans, and, alongside Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma, scripted a historic first for Indian recurve archery while stalling decades of Korean dominance. Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal packed punches that returned three champions from the ring, while on the mat, Sujeet Kalkal kept storming back from near-defeats. Read more here.

5 Indians rescued after Kuwait-flagged tanker hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz Five Indian nationals aboard a Kuwait-flagged tanker were rescued and brought ashore after the vessel was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the Indian embassy in Oman said on Friday (local time). The Indians were travelling aboard MT Kazimah III when the vessel was struck by a projectile while passing through the strategic waterway. The embassy also thanked Omani authorities for their support and assistance in carrying out the rescue operation. Read more here.