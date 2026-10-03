5 Indians rescued after Kuwait-flagged tanker hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
Five Indian nationals were rescued from the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III after it was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.
Five Indian nationals aboard a Kuwait-flagged tanker were rescued and brought ashore after the vessel was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the Indian embassy in Oman said on Friday (local time).
The Indians were travelling aboard MT Kazimah III when the vessel was struck by a projectile while passing through the strategic waterway. The embassy also thanked Omani authorities for their support and assistance in carrying out the rescue operation.
“Earlier today, the Mission coordinated rescue of five Indian nationals on board the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III, struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. All 5 Indian nationals have been shifted ashore safely,” it said in the statement.
The vessel, a crude oil tanker sailing under the Kuwaiti flag, was headed towards the port of Lome in Togo, according to shipping data available online.
India steps up safety efforts for its seafarers
The incident comes as India steps up its safety efforts for Indian seafarers working on commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf. The region, along with the Red Sea and the Black Sea, has faced growing maritime security risks, with commercial ships coming under repeated attacks.
Ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday that more than 4,500 Indian seafarers are currently working aboard commercial vessels in the region. This includes 163 Indian seafarers on 12 active cargo ships.
“At this point, we have six India-flagged commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf. We also have six foreign-flagged vessels which are carrying cargo to India. So 12 ships are there. On these ships, we have around 163 Indian seafarers who are on board,” he said during a media briefing.
“Apart from this, we also have over 4,500 Indian seafarers who are on board various commercial vessels which are operating in the area,” he added.
Jaiswal said the ministry of shipping was working with Indian diplomatic missions and local stakeholders to track vessel movements and monitor the safety of Indian seafarers.
Jaishankar on rising attacks on shipping
External affairs minister S Jaishankar also flagged concerns over attacks on commercial ships and their crew during his address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last week.
“New challenges in the maritime domain have added to longstanding ones on land. There have been attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers in the Gulf and from the Red Sea to the Black Sea. Indian seafarers have lost their lives, as have others from other nations. This is completely unacceptable,” he told the UN assembly.
Jaishankar also said India had joined Liberia and 23 other partner nations to build international support for the protection of commercial shipping routes.
“We must ensure that the safety and security of shipping and seafarers is never compromised. Scrupulously observing international law is an integral element of that endeavour,” he said.
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