‘Are you afraid of BJP’: Stalin targets CM Vijay for alleged silence over SIR-CEC
“What is your fear, CM sir what is the fear?" Stalin asked Vijay, demanding to know the reason behind his alleged silence over SIR.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin on Friday hit out at Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay over his silence on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and the row surrounding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu's Dharapuram for the October 6 bypoll, Stalin asked whether the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief was “afraid of BJP”, and demanded to know why Vijay had not spoken up on the CEC-SIR row, PTI news agency reported.
“What is your fear, CM sir what is the fear? If you cannot open your mouth even on an issue on which all leaders across the country are speaking, what is the reason behind it. CM sir, are you afraid of the BJP so much?” Stalin questioned Vijay. The former Tamil Nadu CM further alleged that Vijay had “spoken the truth” while campaigning in Dharmapuram. “I am happy TN CM Vijay uttered the truth by admitting that TVK is a branch of BJP,” Stalin alleged.
Also Read | 2 Tamil Nadu officials suspended over Hindi signposts on state highway amid uproar
‘Behave as CM, not cheap minister’: Stalin's jibe at Vijay
In a jibe aimed at the TVK chief, Stalin said Vijay must conduct himself with the decorum suited to a chief minister. “Behave as CM, don't change into cheap minister,” PTI cited the DMK chief as saying.
Stalin further addressed the controversy around Vijay's remarks on MISA and his gestures during a session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly last month. Vijay had brought up the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the session, while making a gesture by placing his hand near his jaw, which was interpreted as a reference to Stalin's jaw injury during his detention under MISA in 1976.
Stalin claimed that Vijay had “spoiled the dignity” of the Assembly by transforming it into a place to mock the former chief minister's incarceration under MISA. The DMK chief had earlier, after Vijay's remarks in the Assembly, recounted details of his detention, while accusing the latter of using social media reels and publicity to cover-up his administrative failures. Vijay had, after the incident, clarified that his gesture was “not in any way intentional.”
Also Read | ‘Open your mouth, Stalin’: Vijay slams DMK, AIADMK over ‘covering up’ Veeramani Pocso case
Vijay, Stalin hold roadshows in Maduranthakam, Dharapuram
Rivals TVK and DMK stepped up campaigning in Tamil Nadu on Friday, ahead of the October 6 bypolls. Vijay held a massive roadshow in Maduranthakam in support of TVK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel, ANI news agency reported. Meanwhile, Stalin too held a campaign roadshow in Dharapuram.
Vijay's roadshow started from Mamandoor and passed through Karunguzhi, Maduranthakam, Perumbakkam, and Melmaruvathur, before concluding at Achirupakkam. The National Highway witnessed long queues as people gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician.
Stalin's roadshow covered a distance of around 2.5 km starting from the Amaravathi statue and passing through Pollachi Road before concluding near Dharapuram police station, according to PTI.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More