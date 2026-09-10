Stalin hits back at Vijay amid Assembly gesture row: ‘Posting reels, running admin like cinema’

Stalin's remarks came two days after Vijay clarified that a hand gesture he made while referring to MISA in the Assembly was “not in any way intentional” . The gesture, in which Vijay placed his hand near his jaw, was widely interpreted as a reference to Stalin's jaw injury during his detention in 1976.

“You [CM Vijay] turned the Assembly itself into a place where reels happen, standing on the bridge we built and doing photoshoots," Stalin said in a video posted to X. "You are running the administration also, just like a cinema shooting. To hide your inefficient administration, you are posting various reels like this and cheating a whole generation,” he added.

Addressing the CM as “Thambi [brother] Vijay”, Stalin said his Emergency -era struggle was part of the DMK’s history. “History can never be changed,” the DMK leader said.

The former chief minister fired back after Vijay brought up the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during recent Assembly proceedings. He also accused the actor-turned-politician of using social media reels and publicity to cover-up his administrative failures.

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay “must not talk about unnecessary controversies in the Assembly,” DMK president MK Stalin said on Thursday.

“When I came, he himself called the police and asked them to arrest me,” Stalin said, recounting the incident.

Veteran leader M Karunanidhi told the police that his son had gone campaigning and would return the next day, according to Stalin. He then asked them to come back and arrest Stalin after he returned.

“The Union Government that was in power at that time, on 31st January 1976, dismissed the DMK government. The very next second after dismissing the government, police came to the Gopalapuram house to arrest me under the MISA Act,” he said in his video.

Stalin said the DMK held a major gathering at Marina Beach in 1976 to oppose the Emergency and criticise MISA. He recalled that police then went to the Karunanidhi residence in Gopalapuram to arrest him under MISA. Stalin said he was away campaigning at the time.

Stalin was later detained under MISA. His imprisonment during the Emergency has long been cited as a major episode in his political career. Several senior DMK leaders, including Stalin, Murasoli Maran and Chitti Babu, were reportedly detained and allegedly subjected to custodial violence.

‘My jaw was broken, you showed this’ Stalin also described the conditions he said he faced in prison. Detainees were kept in an extremely unhygienic room and subjected to repeated beatings by police and other prisoners, he said.

He said he suffered injuries to his jaw and still carried scars from the alleged assaults.

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The ex-CM also recalled the death of former Madras mayor and DMK leader Chitti Babu, who died after being beaten in prison. He previously said Chitti Babu took blows meant for him during his incarceration.

“Due to their beating, my dear brother, Member of Parliament Chitti Babu, died inside the jail itself. Due to their beating, my jawbone was broken. You also showed it like this, keeping your hand near the jaw, right? That is correct. Even today, I have the scars of the beatings I received. I am not saying no,” Stalin said.

‘Proud to be part of DMK history’ Stalin said his imprisonment was part of the DMK’s ideological history dating back to party founder CN Annadurai (also known as Perarignar Anna).

“You say you are an ideological leader. From the time of Perarignar Anna, this is the history of the DMK. That I am also part of that history is a matter of pride for me,” he said.

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He asked Vijay to verify this through official records. “If you have any doubts…Go and read my history of struggle. You will understand what the truth is,” Stalin said.

Stalin on Sarkaria Commission allegations Stalin also hit back at Vijay’s references to the Sarkaria Commission and allegations against Karunanidhi. Vijay earlier cited the commission while making corruption allegations against the DMK government and referred to alleged irregularities in tenders and commissions.

Stalin said several governments had changed at the Centre and in Tamil Nadu since the commission was set up. If the allegations had merit, he said, action would have been taken.

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Stalin accused Vijay of repeating allegations made against Karunanidhi out of “political vendetta”. He also criticised the chief minister for citing an Enforcement Directorate letter to level corruption allegations against DMK leaders. Stalin claimed that a large majority of cases filed by the ED had not led to convictions and alleged that the agency was being used for political vendetta.

‘Assembly no place for unnecessary controversies’ Stalin said the Assembly, shaped by several senior leaders, should focus on law and order, welfare, Tamil Nadu’s rights and the state’s development.

“My request is that you should not talk about unnecessary controversies in the Assembly,” Stalin said. He also recalled Vijay’s visit to his home after becoming chief minister.

The ex-CM said Vijay, at the time, told him that he spoke critically about Stalin during the election campaign and apologised.

“I said, it’s okay, brother. I don’t keep all that in my heart,” he said.

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Stalin asked that Vijay remember he was now the chief minister and should speak with the dignity expected of the office. “A chief minister’s words and body language should have the dignity of a chief minister. We are the role models for the people. Don’t forget that,” he added.