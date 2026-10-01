Why isn’t Rahul Gandhi doing Chhatron Ki Goonj in Keralam: Rajeev Chandrashekhar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday slammed Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, for not raising the issue of unemployment, paper leaks and other irregularities in Congress-ruled Keralam. BJP’s Keralam unit chief Rajeev Chandrashekhar accused Rahul Gandhi of deflecting attention from the corruption in the state. (X)

“Why is he not doing Chhatron ki Goonj in Keralam where there are paper leaks, where the Kerala Public Service Commission [exam] candidates are not getting the promised jobs…” said the BJP’s Keralam unit chief, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, referring to Congress’s student movement event against paper leaks, exam irregularities, and rising fees.

Chandrashekhar accused Gandhi of deflecting attention from the corruption and other irregularities in Keralam and other Congress-ruled states.“Keralam has the highest unemployment rate… why is the state government not prosecuting the former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who they had accused of widespread corruption,” Chandrashekhar said, alleging collusion between the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Keralam.

Chandrashekhar called Gandhi “a preeminent fraudster” in Indian politics. “... He is a living breather, practitioner of Goebbels,” he said, referring to the chief propagandist for the German Nazi Party. “He has been repeatedly proved to be wrong. He claimed that elections are being stolen while his own party has also been winning elections. He claims the economy is dead, when we have the fastest-growing economy in the world at 7.8%,” Chandrashekhar said.

He took potshots at Gandhi, who accuses the Union government of doling out favours to industrialists. Chandrashekhar said Gandhi attacks the Adani and Ambani groups but Congress chief ministers do not lose an opportunity to invite them. He criticised Gandhi for not speaking out against the IUML leader who said women should not step out and there is no question of equal rights for them.

“His comment that the PM [Prime Minister] is a deshdrohi [anti-national] is the ultimate sign of his politics being fake, unauthentic, and designed to mislead. This is politics of fraud and lies, and he has no positive message for this country or the state of Keralam,” Chandrashekhar said.