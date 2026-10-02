Congress appoints Aradhna Mishra Mona as new UP chief, Imran Masood as working president ahead of 2027 polls

The party also named Devinder Nishad and Alok Prasad as senior vice presidents.

The Congress on Friday appointed Aradhna Mishra Mona as its new chief of the Uttar Pradesh unit, while Imran Masood was named the working president. The fresh appointments and change in the leadership comes ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

Mona, daughter of Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tewari, replaced Ajay Rai, who served as the Uttar Pradesh Congress president since August 2023. The party also named Chaudhary Virendra Singh as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Uttar Pradesh. Mona was the CLP leader until now.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed the president, working president and senior vice presidents of the UPCC with immediate effect, the party said in a statement The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC President Ajay Rai, the statement added.

Kharge also approved the appointment of Singh as the leader of the CLP in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect, it said.

Congress announces new Punjab chief The on Friday appointed former Olympian and Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh as the new president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

Singh will replace Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, and take charge ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls in Punjab. Warring, who had headed the state unit since April 2022, met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and submitted his resignation.

The Jalandhar Cantonment MLA's elevation comes after months of differences within the Punjab Congress. Congress’s Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot had held consultations with state leaders before the leadership change.