Amarinder Singh Raja Warring steps down as Punjab Congress chief, changes social media bio to ‘former president’

Chandigarh: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday updated his bio on social media platform X to describe himself as the “former president, Punjab Congress”, signalling his exit from the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president amid persistent infighting in the state unit. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring after stepping down as the Punjab Congress president in New Delhi on Thursday. (Facebook)

Warring, the Ludhiana MP, submitted his resignation to the party high command after being informed of its decision to replace him, Congress sources said.

Next chief's name announcement soon The leadership is expected to announce his successor shortly, with former state minister Vijay Inder Singla emerging as the frontrunner along with former minister Pargat Singh.

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“I am a disciplined soldier of the party and will work wherever the duty is assigned,” Warring said, declining to elaborate further on the matter.

The developments follow Warring’s meeting with the high command in New Delhi, initiated after newly appointed AICC Punjab general secretary in-charge Sachin Pilot submitted an assessment report addressing factionalism and outlining the roadmap for the 2027 assembly elections.

Pilot’s appointment on September 5 came as a direct response to rising dissatisfaction among local leaders. Former AICC in-charge Bhupesh Baghel had faced a cold shoulder from dissenters due to his continued support for Warring despite mounting pressure from opposing camps. Pilot conducted consultations across various factions before submitting his findings to party leadership.

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What led to Warring's resignation? According to party sources, feedback gathered during this exercise indicated that Warring had lost the confidence of a majority of senior state leaders.

The leadership tussle in the state unit had escalated significantly in recent months, with former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his supporters openly questioning Warring’s authority. To temper the public rift, the high command attempted a balancing act on July 1 by retaining Warring as state chief while appointing Channi as chairperson of the campaign committee. However, factional lines remained deeply drawn, with dissenters boycotting joint events and pressing for organisational restructuring.

Warring originally took charge of the PPCC in April 2022 following the party’s defeat in the assembly elections. He went on to win the Ludhiana parliamentary seat in 2024. His exit marks another leadership overhaul as the Congress attempts to contain internal divisions and restructure its state machinery five months ahead of the 2027 electoral contest.