Harmanpreet speaks of important lessons after edging out Pakistan: ‘Should not have made mistakes in second half’
India and Pakistan were tied at 3-3 with seconds on the clock when Abhishek got the winner and put Harmanpreet Singh’s men into the final.
The India-Pakistan Asian Games hockey semifinal match lived up to its billing on Thursday. The match was tied at 3-3 with seconds on the clock when Abhishek got the winner for India as they prevailed over their archrivals.
India played an ideal first quarter as they ran to a 3-0 lead with captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring a brace. Sukhjeet Singh’s goal, India's third, was just breathtaking, with Shilanand Lakra setting it up from the left. A great combo goal.
Anyway, at that time, the Indians were in the driver’s seat, but in the third and fourth quarters, the Pakistanis ran amok to make it 3-3 thanks to goals from Abu Mahmood (30th minute), Hannan Shahid (45th minute) and Waheed Rana (49th minute). If truth be told, the Indians grew a bit defensive after their early big lead, and Pakistan pounced on that. At the time when Abhishek rose to the occasion and got the winner, the Indians were looking down and out, with the game looking set for a shootout.
Also Read: Great escape: Abhishek’s last-minute goal rescues India in thriller vs Pakistan
Harmanpreet reviewed the game for his team and spoke at length about where they were good and where they were lacking. He particularly highlighted how they wasted Ammad Butt’s yellow card as they failed to score during his absence, with Pakistan being down to 10 men. "We started very well, but in the second half we made many mistakes, especially in our defence. They used those opportunities to score some quick goals. But we knew our structure and maintained it, which also made us able to score the goal in the final minute. It is a good lesson for us to learn and perform better in the final.
"Despite not getting PCs in the second half, we still had opportunities. We could have scored more goals, especially when they were down to 10 men. We conceded many silly goals. In the second half, we should not have made mistakes like we did. Hope to work on these and perform better in the final.
"I think without the ball, we made more mistakes and also during the one-on-one tackles. We remained calm, which helped us score a goal in the last minute. We maintained possession, which helped us create the opportunity to score the final goal," he said.
The winners from the Republic of Korea-Malaysia match will play India in the final on Saturday. Hopefully, Harmanpreet’s men will improve and successfully defend their gold medal from Hangzhou 2023.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More