Bengaluru rain leaves 'plushie squad' drenched on terrace, internet follows their 10-hour ordeal: 'Warriors ❤️'

Heavy rain lashed parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, bringing normal life to a standstill as several roads were waterlogged and traffic movement was severely affected. Amid the downpour, a rather adorable scene on a Bengaluru terrace caught the internet’s attention. The video, shared around 22 hours ago, quickly went viral and garnered over 7 million views. (Instagram/@suryakant_96)

A video shared on Instagram showed several plush toys hanging from a cloth-drying rope on a terrace, seemingly left out to dry. With heavy rain pouring around them, the toys were seen dangling from the rope as they got drenched.

The sight prompted Instagram user Suryakant Sharma to jokingly call for a rescue team while the “plushie squad” battled the rain. “Bangalore weather gave zero warning today. To the owner of these cuties: abandon the meeting, rescue the squad first!” Sharma wrote in the caption of the post.

“Owner probably stuck in traffic, meanwhile on the terrace,” text over the video read. “Send immediate rescue teams. They can’t swim for that long!” another text on the clip said.