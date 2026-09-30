Bengaluru rains spark meme fest on X as traffic crawls and cab fares soar: 'Need to stay in office for today😅'

Bengaluru is witnessing heavy rainfall, with several parts of the city receiving intense showers accompanied by thunderstorms. The downpour has led to waterlogging, poor visibility and traffic disruptions, while #BangaloreRains has taken over X as residents share updates and experiences from across the city. #BangaloreRains has taken over X. (X/@slimsadhu; @AnishPathak_; @chandlerpeeing) As the rain continues, social media users have been posting pictures and videos of the downpour, traffic snarls and the impact on their commute. “What was this rain I have never experienced something like this in blr,” one user wrote. “Pouring heavily in Bangalore! Safe travels to everyone heading home from the office,” another user said while sharing a video of the rainfall.

For many Bengaluru residents, the rain has also meant a difficult journey home. “Need to stay in office for today.. am not worried abt the rains but the traffic.. #bengalururains,” a user wrote. Another X user shared a traffic update, saying that within 15 minutes of the rain, traffic in Bengaluru had started getting worse. “PS: It’s still raining,” the user added, along with a map showing traffic conditions.

The rainfall also appeared to push up cab fares. One user shared a screenshot showing several ride options, with a bike ride priced at ₹668- ₹673, while auto fare was ₹1,279. The screenshot also showed cab fares ranging from ₹1,203 for a non-AC cab to ₹1,831 for a cab XL. Premium and priority options were priced at ₹1,566 and ₹1,360, respectively. “Okay are surcharges this high common in Bangalore because wtf,” the user wrote.

Another Bengaluru resident described driving through the rain from Old Madras Road towards New Airport Road. “One of the heaviest rainfalls that I have driven and there was rain throughout the route from Old Madras Road to New Airport Road,” the user said. Meanwhile, the rain brought a brief visual spectacle as residents shared pictures of a full rainbow over the city. The rainbow stood out against the dark clouds and rain as showers continued across Bengaluru.