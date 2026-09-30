Are Christa Pike and Lindsay Clancy related to each other? All we know about the ‘kinship’ ahead of Tennessee execution
A Tennessee woman on death row expressed a sense of kinship with Lindsay Clancy, who faced trial for allegedly killing her three children.
A woman scheduled for execution in Tennessee has expressed compassion toward Lindsay Clancy, stating she experiences a profound sense of "kinship" with the Massachusetts mom who faced trial for the killing of her three children.
Clancy, 36, a former labor and delivery nurse, is accused of murdering Cora, five years old, Dawson, three years old, and Callan, eight months old, at their residence in Duxbury on January 24, 2023.
During her trial conducted this summer, she contended that she bore no criminal culpability for the deaths due to her suffering from severe postpartum depression at the time. The proceedings concluded in a mistrial after the jury could not achieve unanimous agreement, with a single juror dissenting from the majority position.
Deep Dive
Christa Pike says ‘I feel a kinship with Lindsay Clancy’
In an interview with The Times, Christa Pike, who is scheduled to undergo capital punishment via lethal injection on Wednesday for the torture and murder of a teenage peer in 1995, articulated compassion toward Clancy.
“I feel a kinship with Lindsay,” said Pike, 50. “We are both females who got into trouble because of uniquely female issues.”
“One thing is different, however, is that times have changed a lot on awareness of women’s issues since I was put on trial,” she continued.
“I am pleased she received a mistrial and is getting the help she needs. There are so many women who don’t get the help they need: me and others.”
Also Read: Christa Pike makes strange request before Tennessee execution, refuses last meal - ‘I’m only nervous about…’
Christa Pike case and her execution
Pike is poised to become the first female execution in Tennessee over the past two centuries and merely the nineteenth person to face capital punishment nationwide since 1976, contingent upon her sentence being executed at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution located in Nashville in accordance with the established timeline.
At merely eighteen years of age on January 12, 1995, Pike, alongside her then-partner Tadaryl Shipp, 17, and their acquaintance Shadolla Peterson, 18, directed their Knoxville classmate Colleen Slemmer, 19, into a wooded area where they perpetrated a horrific and prolonged assault during which a Satanic pentagram was inscribed upon the victim's torso prior to her death.
Her legal representatives persistently contend that capital punishment is inappropriate in Pike's matter, citing her youth at the time of the murder and her documented background of psychological trauma
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More