Omaha Burke High School shooting update: Police respond as one injured; first details on suspect out
A shooting incident near Omaha Burke High School Wednesday morning left one person injured.
Police have responded to a shooting incident that resulted in one injury occurring in the vicinity of Omaha Burke High School, Nebraska on Wednesday morning.
At approximately 7:30 a.m., First Alert 6 initially received notification of the occurrence near the school located at 120th and Dodge.
Students were directed into the building, with officials confirming that the entire incident took place outside the school premises. Officials confirmed to KETV that police have arrested one person.
The students were escorted into the building, with officials verifying that the entire incident occurred outside the school premises.
Burke High School shooting: Omaha Police Department issues statement
“The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting incident at Burke High School,” the police department stated on X.
“We believe this was an isolated incident between two people. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, and we believe the other involved party is detained at this time.”
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Burke High School secured status lifted, confirm police
As a precautionary measure, Burke High School was secured at the time of shooting. However, the status was lifted later and there is no current threat to the institution.
Police have recovered a firearm.
The identities of victim or suspect remain undisclosed. Similarly, particulars concerning the incident's location within or adjacent to the school premises, whether a lockdown was implemented, and whether educational activities or standard operations experienced disruption have not been released.
According to the X account Omaha Scanner, which monitors scanner activity throughout the Omaha region and disseminates reports regarding such incidents, a seventeen-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the arm.
An investigation is underway.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More