‘No talks, our stance on Israel remains unchanged’: Saudi Arabia denies talks with Netanyahu in UAE
A Saudi official said that no Saudi representatives took part in any such discussions following the meeting between Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.
Saudi Arabia has rejected reports that its representatives attended an expanded meeting in Abu Dhabi involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
A Saudi official told AFP on Tuesday that no Saudi representatives took part in any such discussions following the meeting between Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. The official also said Riyadh's position on Israel had not changed.
"No official meetings. No talks. Nothing whatsoever. Our stance on Israel remains unchanged," a Saudi official told the news agency on Tuesday.
Israeli media reports Saudi participation
Deep Dive
Israeli media had reported that Saudi officials were present at a wider meeting held after Netanyahu's talks with the UAE president on Sunday.
According to those reports, the discussions centred on security cooperation, Iran, Yemen's Houthis and regional defence systems.
Saudi Arabia, however, has denied that any official meeting or talks took place involving its representatives.
Netanyahu makes unannounced Abu Dhabi visit
Netanyahu travelled to Abu Dhabi on Sunday for an unannounced one-day visit and met Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, according to Israeli officials.
The UAE later confirmed the meeting through its state news agency, WAM. It said the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen ties between Israel and the UAE.
Netanyahu reportedly travelled on a private aircraft and remained in Abu Dhabi for several hours before returning to Israel, according to AFP. His office did not initially announce the visit.
Iran condemns Netanyahu’s presence in UAE
Iran’s foreign ministry strongly condemned Netanyahu’s presence in the UAE and asked countries across the region to remain vigilant over the security risks posed by Israel.
“The ministry of foreign affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the visit of Benjamin Netanyahu, the child-killing and war-mongering Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, to the United Arab Emirates and warns of the highly dangerous consequences of the presence of the occupying regime in the region,” the ministry said in a statement issued on Tuesday.
“The presence of a criminal whose hands are stained with the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocent people and who is under prosecution by international courts is extremely dangerous and alarming,” they added.
Israel-UAE ties and the Abraham Accords
The two countries established formal diplomatic relations in 2020 under the US-brokered Abraham Accords. The UAE became one of the first Arab states in decades to establish open diplomatic ties with Israel.
Since then, the relationship has expanded into areas including trade, technology, investment and security cooperation.
Abu Dhabi has sought to maintain ties with Israel and the US while also protecting its own security and regional interests, Reuters reported.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More