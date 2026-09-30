US unveils new ‘Flight of the Eagle’ passport: Know about online process, premium packaging and what has changed

The modifications constitute a component of the Trump administration's recently introduced artificial intelligence-driven governmental services infrastructure, America.gov, which was unveiled on Tuesday. The administration has promoted this platform as a unified digital gateway intended to streamline the process through which American citizens obtain access to government services.

During remarks delivered at President Donald Trump's America.gov Event on September 29, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio presented an innovative passport application procedure that permits U.S. citizens to conduct the entire process remotely from their residences. Additionally, he showcased “beautifully” refined U.S. passport design anticipated for implementation in 2028.

The United States government has unveiled a newly redesigned ‘Flight of the Eagle’ passport and disclosed comprehensive plans to substantially transform the application process for American citizens.

US passport overhaul: Here's what has changed The last comprehensive redesign of the US passport was unveiled in 2021, succeeding the 2016 overhaul that transformed the passport book's structural design and protective mechanisms. The 2028 modification constitutes yet another substantial advancement occurring within a comparatively brief timeframe, demonstrating persistent commitment to enhancing security protocols, integrating contemporary technological innovations, and advancing document longevity and practical functionality.

The most significant announcement made by Rubio concerns the elimination of the conventional paper-based procedure for initial passport applicants.

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Online process: Know how to apply for new passport Rubio stated that beginning in the following year, US citizens will have the opportunity to submit their first passport application entirely through digital means via America.gov. The application process will involve authenticating credentials through login.gov, leveraging information already maintained by governmental agencies, submitting a passport photograph captured from a personal device, completing payment electronically, and monitoring application progress through digital channels.

Rubio further noted that the platform incorporates real-time tracking functionality, enabling applicants to monitor the precise delivery date of their newly issued passport.

According to his statement, the objective is to ensure that the "vast majority of Americans" will have the capability to submit passport or passport card applications via the digital platform by the conclusion of 2027.

New passport design Rubio presented what he characterizes as a distinctly American design intended to serve as the foundation for the upcoming generation of US passports.

Rubio described the redesign as an homage to American heritage and national character, with the American eagle serving as the central motif—described as the “emblem of American strength and freedom.” Although the eagle has historically been featured on passport covers, the updated iteration accords it substantially greater prominence throughout the entire document.

According to Rubio, the redesigned cover incorporates an enlarged "more gold" Great Seal, which functions as the formal national emblem of the US government, alongside a more conspicuous presentation of the inscription "United States of America."

The interior pages of the passport feature depictions of pivotal events throughout US history, encompassing the American Revolution, territorial expansion toward the west, the iconic flag-raising at Iwo Jima, and NASA's contemporary Artemis missions, which represent America's ongoing commitment to space exploration.

What US travellers must know For the majority of travelers, the substantive advantages are expected to derive from the digital application methodology rather than the passport's visual design.

The web-based procedure has the potential to diminish the requirement for physical office visits, paper-based documentation, and intermediary passport facilitation services that impose charges to assist applicants in navigating the application workflow. Rubio contended that the existing framework has generated circumstances permitting external enterprises to benefit financially from a procedure that ought to be considerably more efficient.

Travelers are anticipated to obtain enhanced application monitoring capabilities, encompassing projected delivery timeframes and immediate status notifications. Rubio emphasized that American citizens have traditionally possessed superior transparency regarding the tracking of expedited food service deliveries compared to the monitoring of passport processing procedures.

Current United States passports shall maintain their validity through their designated expiration date, contingent upon their continued integrity and legitimacy (such as absence of physical damage or revocation). The State Department formally confirms that passports bearing earlier design specifications remain acceptable for international travel provided they retain valid status.

The redesigned passport is not expected to alter international travel requirements. Rather, the comprehensive revision aims to modernize the document's aesthetic and visual presentation while preserving the rigorous security protocols inherent to United States passports.