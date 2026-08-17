New online rumors have raised questions about Patrick Clancy’s family ties after claims circulated that his brother was a former Duxbury police chief. The claim appears to have changed, with newer posts alleging that the former police chief was instead Patrick’s uncle. New unverified rumors claim Patrick Clancy's uncle was once Duxbury's police chief. (via REUTERS) New rumors claim Patrick Clancy's uncle was police chief New rumors circulating online claim that Patrick Clancy's uncle, Matthew Clancy, served as the Duxbury Police Chief from 2010 to 2019. This comes after earlier rumors, which claimed Patrick Clancy's brother held the position. One post addressing the shift read: “So yes- the original claim about him being Patrick's brother appears to have been wrong. But if these family records are accurate, the response isn't: 'There was no family connection.' It's: ‘We had the relationship wrong.’”

Deep Dive Who is Patrick Clancy's uncle and what was his role in Duxbury? How has Patrick Clancy's family background influenced public perception during the trial? Did Patrick Clancy provide any insights into Lindsay Clancy's mental state during the trial?

Another post described Matthew Clancy as “a former police chief of Duxbury, Massachusetts,” adding, “Patrick Clancy does not have a brother who is a chief of police; rather, his uncle, Matthew Clancy, is a former police chief.” The post further claimed Matthew Clancy served as “Former Chief of Police for Duxbury, Massachusetts (serving for 10 years until his retirement in July 2019).”

HT.com could not independently confirm either claim, the earlier one about a brother, or the newer one about an uncle. The rumors have prompted speculation online about whether family connections to local police may have played any role in the case. One post read: “Could Patrick's family ties to the local police department and local government have influenced how this case was handled? We know that systems protect themselves. Just asking questions and looking at the connections that have been publicly documented.” “I'm looking at #PatrickClancy and their local police department all kinds of sideways now. His dad offered to stay with Lindsay and the kids while he was away and he said no? And who is his uncle? The former Duxbury police chief. And that's why he is free,” someone wrote on X.