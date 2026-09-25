Alina Habba ex-husbands and kids in focus ahead of marriage with Turkish billionaire Turhan Mildon

Alina Habba, a lawyer and former Counselor to the President of the United States, is set to tying a knot for the third time this weekend. She will marry a billionaire entrepreneur from Turkey and he is thirteen years younger than her. Alina Habba, 42, is marrying 29-year-old Turhan Mildon soon, following her two previous marriages (Alina Habba/Instagram)

Habba, 42, is preparing to solemnize her marriage with Turhan Mildon, 29, who represents a member of an influential commercial family within Turkey that maintains close associations with the nation's right-wing president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Alina Habba and Turhan Mildon's wedding preparations The Daily Mail disclosed the couple's matrimonial arrangements on Thursday, noting that Habba, an individual originating from New Jersey who ended her marriage to her affluent second spouse in March and subsequently relocated to the vicinity of Mar-a-Lago, was seen in public with her fiancé in Palm Beach during the preceding evening.

According to the Mail, Habba was photographed sporting a “gigantic diamond ring” on her left ring finger, estimated to be no fewer than 23 carats in weight. Additionally, she was seen carrying a pink ostrich Hermès Birkin bag, valued at approximately $30,000—among several designer handbags that Mildon has reportedly gifted her.

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The Mail further reports that the couple arrived in a black Mercedes G-Class SUV to dine at The Polo Room, an establishment where steaks are priced up to $175 and a martini is available for approximately $34.

Is Alina Habba's wedding location disclosed? The report refrained from revealing the location where Habba, who has publicly identified herself as a practicing Catholic, and Mildon intend to exchange vows. ccording to tabloid sources cited in the article, the event is anticipated to require extensive security measures due to its attendees, which reportedly include prominent Trump administration officials and "foreign heads of state," though specific names were not provided.

Trump, 80, is not expected to be present. His schedule for Saturday includes a flight to Knoxville, Tennessee, where he plans to attend a college football matchup between top-ranked Texas and Tennessee, scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. EST.

Alina Habba ex-husbands and kids: Here's what we know Alina Habba has been married twice. Her first marriage was to American attorney Matthew Eyet, with whom she has two children, Chloe and Luke. This union spanned from 2011 to 2019. Her second marriage was to businessman Gregg Reuben, which endured from 2020 to early 2026. They did not have any children together.

Reuben holds an alumnus status from Harvard Business School and serves as Chief Executive Officer of Centerpark, a New York-based parking management company. With more than 25 years of professional expertise within the parking management industry, Reuben's estimated net worth in 2023 ranges from $2 million to $5 million, as per The List.