Alina Habba to replace Pam Bondi as Attorney General? Oval Office photo with Trump fuels speculation

Speculation is mounting over whether Alina Habba could replace Pam Bondi as US Attorney General after she posted a picture on Friday with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office. Alina Habba is being speculated as a replacement for Pam Bondi as Attorney General after Bondi's unexpected firing. However, there is no official confirmation. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) (AP)

Habba's post came just hours after Bondi’s abrupt dismissal by President Donald Trump. She wrote in the caption, “Always a pleasure.”

After months of controversy about her mishandling of the Epstein files and her inability to bring charges against the President's political rivals, Trump sacked Bondi.

Read more: Pam Bondi fired: Did Ex-AG tip off Swalwell? Congressman says ‘absolutely not'

Why is Alina Habba being discussed? Habba has been a longtime legal adviser and vocal defender of Trump and has remained a prominent figure in his political and legal circles. She previously served as acting US Attorney for the District of New Jersey and is currently a senior adviser within the Justice Department.

Her close ties to Trump and visibility in recent months have made her a natural subject of speculation following Bondi’s abrupt exit.

The Daily Mail reported that she was appointed acting US attorney by Trump in March 2025, but by June, her 120-day temporary tenure had started to expire, creating a dispute about her continued employment.

In July, judges in New Jersey selected Desiree Grace to succeed Habba, but the administration took action to retain Habba, per the Daily Mail.

However, Habba had to eventually leave the job pertaining to the legality of her post. This was because the Justice Department retained Habba in her position after her interim term ended without the necessary Senate confirmation process.

After Habba was expelled, Bondi kept her in the DOJ's orbit by appointing her as a senior adviser supervising US attorneys.

However, multiple reports emphasise that her potential appointment remains officially unconfirmed.

Read more: Pam Bondi portrait in trash? DOJ responds after viral photo sparks row

Who else is in the running? Habba is not the only name being floated as a potential successor. According to reports and prediction markets, several other figures are being considered for the role.

These include interim Attorney General Todd Blanche, Lee Zeldin, and conservative figures such as Jeanine Pirro and Senator Mike Lee.

Fox News has also described Habba as a “long-shot” contender, with sources suggesting she is not currently engaged in formal discussions about taking over the position.

Blanche, who has already been appointed as acting attorney general, is seen by some analysts as a strong candidate to remain in the role permanently.