Alina Habba net worth and kids: All on former Trump lawyer after divorce with second husband

Alina Habba, who previously served as the acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, has secretly divorced her second husband and relocated to a residence in Florida, situated near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Alina Habba, who briefly worked as Counselor to Trump, has relocated to Florida post-divorce. Her career includes stints in law and fashion, (AP)

The former attorney for Trump initiated divorce proceedings against her second spouse, Gregg Reuben, last month in New Jersey, and the divorce was promptly finalized, reported the Daily Mail.

Alina and Gregg were married on New Year's Eve in 2020 in New Jersey, but they did not have any children together during their 5-years of marriage.

Trump hired Alina as his personal attorney around the time of her marriage, which occurred one year after her divorce from her first husband, Matthew Eyet.

Alina served as Counselor to the President for a brief period at the beginning of Trump's second term, after which she was appointed as the acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey. However, her tenure was short-lived. She was disqualified from the position following a court ruling that determined Trump's appointment did not comply with the established regulations.

Alina Habba's kids Habba shares two children with her first spouse, Matthew Eyet, whom she wed in 2011 and divorced in 2019.

The attorney and advisor to Trump divides her time between Florida, New Jersey, where her children are enrolled in school, and Washington, DC.

She also served as a stepmother to Reuben’s son. She affectionately referred to the trio as her “three nuggets” on social media.

Alina Habba net worth Habba was born in Summit, New Jersey, alongside her two siblings. However, her parents emigrated from Iraq in the early 1980s to escape the persecution faced by Catholic Arabs, as per Bloomberg.

After completing her education at Kent Place School, a college preparatory institution, in 2002, Habba proceeded to Lehigh University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in political science in 2005. Notably, Habba briefly ventured into the fashion industry, specifically in accessories production and marketing at Marc Jacobs. However, she informed Bloomberg that her decision to attend law school was motivated by financial considerations.

Subsequently, Habba enrolled at Widener University Commonwealth Law School, where she obtained her Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.).

According to various reports, Habba's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million.